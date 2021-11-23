'A tree-mendous idea’: Fianna Fáil senator calls for bank holiday to mark Late Late Toy Show

A Fianna Fáil Senator is lending her support to a petition that is calling for a new bank holiday to coincide with one of the most important dates on the Irish Christmas calendar- the Late Late Toy Show.

Kildare-based Senator Fiona O'Loughlin described the selection of the Friday of the Late Late Toy Show for the additional bank holiday as a “tree-mendous” idea.

“Every year, all of us look forward to the last Friday in November," she said.

"The Late Late Toy Show is an institution for children of all ages and has played a big part in Christmas for many years now.

For so many, it is the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year.

Senator O'Loughlin said she feels that the important night deserves to be recognised as a festive stand out in the lead up to Christmas.

"To recognise its significance in this regard, and to help children up and down the country prepare for the big night, I think it would be a tree-mendous idea to give them a dedicated bank holiday on that day."

The request comes following discussions about the idea of an additional bank holiday as a way of marking the pandemic and thanking those who have worked on the frontline throughout.

There had been increasing consensus around choosing the last day in January to coincide with St Brigid’s Day on 1 February.

This year's much-anticipated Late Late Toy Show is due to grace our television screens on Friday night.