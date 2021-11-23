Almost 600,000 booster vaccines given amid calls for campaign to be ramped up

There are calls for the booster campaign to be ramped up ahead of the festive season as over 160,000 boosters were administered last week.

At the height of the vaccine programme, 390,000 doses were administered in one week.

Between November 14 and 20, just over 162,000 boosters were administered to a mix of healthcare workers, people aged over 50 and eligible immunocompromised people.

There are now calls for the booster roll-out to be ramped up to boost the population immunity before Christmas.

It is estimated if the HSE ramped up to administering 300,000 jabs a week, the over 50s would be done by December 11 and other cohorts could begin to get underway.

Triona McCarthy, consultant in public health medicine with the HSE, is urging people who are immunocompromised to ensure they attend their vaccine appointments.

"There have been no-shows and people not turning up but that said there has been almost 70,000 people who have received an additional dose due to being immunocompromised and this will ensure that they have the best possible protection," said Ms McCarthy.

In total as of Monday, 598,037 booster vaccines have been administered.