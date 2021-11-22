Harris: Booster jabs and antigen tests mean 'nothing inevitable' about another lockdown

More restrictions or another lockdown are "not inevitable", the Further Education Minister has said.

Simon Harris said that a growing narrative around Covid has concluded that closures of businesses or hospitality will happen in the coming weeks, but said that this was "far from" the truth.

"There's nothing inevitable here. And I'm really conscious that anytime we talk about Covid and Covid cases, that people right across Ireland can feel extremely anxious and extremely nervous or extremely worried. People are worried about their own wellbeing and their family, children, their schools, their businesses, their livelihoods. But I was encouraged today by the words of the chief medical officer. There is nothing inevitable in relation to Covid.

"But what I'm not going to do is what is tempting for politicians to do which is stand here and list out all the things the Irish people need to do. They know it. The Irish people have been at this for nearly two years."

Mr Harris said that the Government "will support" those businesses hit by restrictions but said that there is no guarantee that any business will be closed.

"I think that you've to be really careful on this because I do think there is a kind of creeping narrative here that there's an inevitability as to what's going to happen over the coming days and weeks and there isn't.

You don't have to take my word for that, just take the Chief Medical Officer and his words this morning. And there is still a chance to turn this around.

"And the actions and the sacrifice of the efforts that people are making, coupled with the booster campaign and the antigen tests, I think are the way to do that."

Mr Harris said that the public has "gone above and beyond" to protect one another in the last 20 months and that he is more concerned with how the Government can react to growing case numbers. He said that the two keys would be antigen testing and booster vaccines.

"The overwhelming majority of people over the age of 80 have received their third dose, and many, many health care professionals - over 80,000 when I last checked - now have received the booster.

"The first thing we need to do is ramp up capacity. Get those booster jabs in arms as quickly as possible. Why? Because we know they work."

On antigen testing, Mr Harris said that he would like to see an information campaign around their use. He said he hopes to see measures brought to Cabinet tomorrow to subsidise their cost.

"We have to actually start talking to people about what is an antigen test. Often I think of that ad on a bus - I don't know what a tracker mortgage is - everyone's talking about antigen tests as though this is just common parlance. We need to talk to the people of this country.

"If you have a symptom, don't use an antigen test. If you have a symptom, pick up the phone, book a PCR test and stay at home until you get the PCR test. But if you do not have symptoms, and you're feeling grand in yourself, and you're heading somewhere where there could be a crowd or congregation - do an antigen test, and if that antigen test is positive, seek a PCR test."