Covid-19 vaccination rates: How does your county compare?

Co Waterford, Co Carlow, and Co Wexford have the highest rates of vaccination in the latest county data.

The HSE is using these figures to target areas with lower uptakes.

Co Carlow has the highest rate of vaccination, at 96.7% of over-12s. The data shows 96.8% of over-12s in Co Waterford are vaccinated, followed by Co Wexford, at 95.2%.

Co Monaghan had the lowest level, with 81.2% of over-12s vaccinated, Co Donegal has 81.5% vaccinated, and Co Laois 85%.

The data, released to Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, shows the overall uptake among over-12s nationally stood at 90.5% on November 8.

"Ireland has the highest uptake rate in the EU and is currently first in the EU for those fully vaccinated," a note from the national lead of the Test and Trace and Vaccination Programme, Damian McCallion, sent with the data, states.

Other Munster counties also have a high uptake, including a rate in Co Cork for over-12s of 93.7%, and 91.4% in Co Kerry.

The rollout is also successful in Co Clare, at 92.9% vaccinated, and Limerick, at 93.9%. The rate across Co Tipperary stood at 94.9%.

The uptake across Co Dublin is lower, at 88.8%, despite the high rates of Covid-19 there since the start of the pandemic.

In Co Galway, the uptake is at 92.8% and is 93.8% in neighbouring Co Mayo.

In the note, Mr McCallion said the HSE is aware that some people resident in the border counties were eligible to get vaccinated in Northern Ireland.

"While we have been working closely with colleagues in Northern Ireland on this, it is currently not possible for accurate data on the numbers involved to be provided to us," Mr McCallion said.

Within the HSE, the Uptake Improvement Group is using this data to target areas of the country where vaccination uptake is low, the note also states.

Last week, Mr McCallion said 11 pop-up clinics were offered in local election areas (LEA) with lower uptake, and 45 pharmacies in targeted areas offered a new round of the Pfizer vaccinations.

Communication campaigns are also running in different languages, he said, to make the information more readily available for migrant groups.

He said some of the people coming forward for their first doses are quite elderly, having been reluctant, or unable, to take the vaccine until now.