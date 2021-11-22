Students to stage three-day protest in fight against fees

Students are gearing up to take their frustration with college fees, the housing crisis, and the cost of higher education to the streets.

Today marks the start of three days of regional student protests organised by the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) and to take place in Cork, Galway, and Dublin.

Students from Cork, Limerick, Kerry, Waterford, and Carlow will gather at the Grand Parade Library today at 2 pm, before protests on Molesworth St, in Dublin, and the Spanish Arch, in Galway, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The protests come as part of the USI 'Cost of College' campaign, which involves two sub-campaigns highlighting key issues for students: An acute lack of student accommodation, and frustration about the €3,000 student contribution charge.

"The main costs of college for students are the high rents and the €3,000 fees," said John Fortune, USI vice-president for the southern region, which represents 60,000 students.

John O'Halloran, the president of University College Cork, recently referred to the €3,000 fee as cheap.

Mr Fortune said those comments were out of step with the reality for students.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, at a Cork Chamber business breakfast, Mr O'Halloran said: "One of the messages people have said to me, and this won't be popular, 'but why is education so cheap? Why is it only €3,000 a year?' It is a difficult subject, but some people will be paying more than that for second-level schools today and when they come to university they are paying less."

Mr Fortune said that a food bank set up by the student union at UCC recently ran out of food within an hour.

"It's a very stark situation for students in Ireland at the moment," Mr Fortune said. "I think there’s a lot of talk about it being a 'Dublin issue', in terms of accommodation, but the accommodation crisis has hit an all-time low in the southern region."

"We've never seen Waterford in such a bad situation; Limerick is shocking for accommodation as well at the moment.”

Waterford has 100 students still looking for accommodation, he added.

"They are commuting up and down; there are stories of students couch surfing, sleeping in cars," Mr Fortune said.

The rent caps are not helping students, he added, and the pandemic has impacted on rental supply.

When students vacated student accommodation because of Covid-19, new tenants moved in and, in many cases, the accommodation has not been returned to the student market.

Through its 'Cost of College' campaign, the USI is calling on the Government to abolish the €3,000 student contribution charge.

It is also calling for the SUSI grant system to be reformed, to ensure that students are fairly assessed and that the income thresholds are increased.

The union is also calling for funding and a plan to develop more affordable, purpose-built student accommodation and rent controls, as well as legislation and other necessary action to retain student accommodation beds.