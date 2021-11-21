How does Ireland compare to other EU countries on Covid-19 restrictions?

As talk in Ireland turns to the prospect of new restrictions to stem the tide of Covid-19 cases, European governments are re-imposing limits and, in some cases, lockdowns.

In some cities, moves prompted clashes between anti-lockdown protestors and police, with frustrations running high.

A renewed national lockdown takes effect from Monday in Austria, where cases surged to 15,809 on Friday, having been as low as 1,869 at the start of October.

On Saturday, in the capital, Vienna, 30,000 people marched to protest against these changes. In some areas, mask-wearing has not been mandatory for months, and the vaccination rate is just 64% of the population.

In a first for a European country, Austria's chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, said that from February 1 vaccinations would be mandatory.

The new restrictions include being asked to work from home and the closure of non-essential shops until December 12. Schools will remain open, but parents can choose to take their children out.

In the Netherlands, a protest against new restrictions in Rotterdam turned violent on Friday; the public broadcaster, NOS, reported that police shot and wounded two protesters.

Protesters threw rocks and fireworks and set police cars on fire. A police spokesman told the Reuters news agency that the situation was "life-threatening".

The city was under a state of emergency on Saturday, with the main train station closed. This came after the imposition of restrictions earlier this week, including cafes, restaurants, and bars closing at 7pm and people being asked to work from home.

When the Dutch restrictions were announced last week, protesters throwing stones and fireworks at police in The Hague were met by a water cannon.

In Germany, the health minister, Jens Spahn, has spoken of a "national emergency". Tighter restrictions on unvaccinated people were voted in on Thursday during a crisis meeting with the heads of all 16 states.

These rules limit access to a range of public places to vaccinated people or those who have recovered from Covid-19 only, based on the number of hospitalisations per 100,000 of population in each region.

Some individual states have also put extra restrictions in place.

In Bavaria, which borders Austria, Christmas markets are cancelled and the number of household visitors reduced to five from two households, under rules set to last until mid-December.

In Slovakia, a "lockdown for the unvaccinated" will start on Monday and is to last for three weeks, meaning unvaccinated people cannot go into restaurants, shopping centres, non-essential shops, sports, or public events.

In the Czech Republic, the daily case count surged to 22,936 on Friday, setting a new pandemic record. On Thursday, the health ministry there reported 110 deaths, the first time the daily death toll has passed 100 since April.

New restrictions aim to keep unvaccinated people out of public spaces; stating they can no longer enter bars, hotels, or restaurants with just a negative Covid-test result. This also applies to hairdressers, museums, and similar public places.

In Italy, they are focusing on booster shots as one way to limit transmission, with the campaign expanding to include all over-40s from Monday.