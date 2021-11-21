Holohan: PCRs, masks and ventilation key to tackling Covid wave

The chief medical officer has urged people with Covid-19 symptoms to avoid antigen tests and instead get a PCR test as Ireland faces another surge of infections.

In an open letter to the public, Dr Tony Holohan set out five steps everyone can take to help prevent further transmission including that over-70s should start wearing medical-grade face-masks.

This comes as cases on Saturday reached 5,959. There were 640 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 121 were in ICU and pressure is mounting on the health service.

“We are all, understandably, very tired of this pandemic. Time and again we have asked the Irish people to take on board public health messaging and act for the collective good,” he said.

“And time and again the vast majority have listened to that message and responded.

Through small but vital individual and collective actions we can turn this around.

He highlighted understanding the different uses of PCR and antigen tests as one key action.

“If you have symptoms of Covid-19 you should isolate and book a PCR test online or contact your GP. You should NOT take an antigen test; a ‘negative’ antigen test result does not mean that you don’t have Covid-19 and you will still need to continue isolating and get a PCR test,” he said.

Dr Holohan said government data suggests most people using antigen tests have symptoms when they should be used only by those without symptoms as one of many measures.

He said: “The majority who get a ‘negative’ result are incorrectly assuming this means they no longer have to self-isolate or get a PCR test – potentially placing many others at risk of Covid-19.”

Double-down on masks

Dr Holohan also advised everyone to double-down on mask-wearing as a preventative measure against catching the virus in the first place.

“You should wear a mask whenever you are in crowded outdoor or indoor environments, including in shops, on public transport, in cinemas and theatres,” he said.

People aged 70 years and older and those of any age who are immunocompromised should wear a medical-grade face-mask.

"It is very important that face masks are worn properly; covering the area from nose to chin.”

Dr Holohan thirdly focused on the need for anyone with symptoms to self-isolate immediately and either book a PCR test online or through a GP.

Two further preventative measures are to restrict contacts and improve ventilation indoors.

Dr Holohan said people do not need to stay at home all of the time, and instead urged people to “reduce their contacts in whatever ways make most sense for them”.

But the reality is that the more people you meet up with, the greater your risk of catching Covid-19.

"And remember, we are more likely to contract Covid-19 from someone we know - a friend, a work colleague, a teammate - than a stranger passing by in a shop or on the bus.”

The CMO also advised if people are having visitors they should “open windows regularly to keep the air moving and blow the virus away”. Event organisers should keep spaces well-ventilated, he said.

“If indoors, keep your distance and avoid poorly ventilated spaces – virus particles can build up in these spaces, particularly if people are shouting, singing or coughing and this increases your risk of catching Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Holohan recommended meeting outdoors as an alternative.

His overall message was that “we can change the trajectory of this disease”.

He said: “Small changes, by all of us, will make a big difference collectively. Together, we can break the chains of transmission and bring down disease incidence.

“By doing so we can have a real impact on the number of people who end up seriously ill and in hospital in mid–December.”