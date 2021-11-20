Nphet does not want to advise Government 'to go back to lockdown'

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) does not want to advise the government to introduce another period of lockdown.

However, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD and Nphet member Dr Cillian De Gascun says the high transmissibility of the Delta variant means basic public health measures will now have less impact than they had at the start of the pandemic.

Speaking this morning, Dr de Gascun, said the most vulnerable in society still need to be protected.

“From a personal perspective, I don’t know what’s going to happen over the next couple of weeks.

"Nphet will meet again this week, and Government continues to keep up-to-date with the figures," he said.

We obviously don’t want to go back to lockdown because we know that there are very negative outcomes associated with that.

"But at the same time, we need to protect our health service, we need to protect society and we need to save as many lives as we can," he told Newstalk.

Ireland taking 'mitigating actions' amid Covid-19 cases surge, says Paul Reid

Ireland is “taking all mitigating actions” as the country copes with a surge in Covid-19 cases, the head of the HSE has said.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Paul Reid said surges were being seen across the entire health system.

“We’re taking all mitigating actions. We value and appreciate everyone’s support,” he said.

Mr Reid said that there are currently 640 patients in the hospital receiving treatment Covid-19.

As of 8am this morning, 118 people were in intensive care.

Some #COVID19 updates. 200,500 lab tests done in the past 7 days. 550,000 boosters & 3rd doses administered so far. 640 hospital patients, 118 in ICU. We're surging across the whole health system & taking all mitigating actions. We value & appreciate everyone's support. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) November 20, 2021

Boosters

Meanwhile, 550,000 boster jabs have now been administered by the HSE so far.

Health officials have in recent days expressed concern about the potential for a further rise in Covid-19 cases and the crippling effect it could have on the fragile health system.

Some hospitals already foresee the cancellation of elective treatments in the coming days as pressure builds.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said it was possible Ireland could record 200,000 cases of Covid-19 in December.

In a video posted on social media on Friday, the deputy CMO predicted the next few weeks "will be difficult for everybody."

Our modelling suggests that we will record upwards of 200,000 cases of #COVID19 in December.



This is not inevitable. These people have not yet been infected and, together, we can avoid this case load and ensuing impact on our Health Service.



ℹ️🦠👇pic.twitter.com/FGUHI9x4Yk — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) November 19, 2021

Earlier this week, the Government introduced a set of fresh measures it hopes will slow the spread of Covid-19.

This includes ordering that pubs, nightclubs and restaurants should now have a midnight closing time while people are also being asked to work from home if possible.

It will take several days for health officials to be able to say if the new measures are having the desired effect and if Ireland can avoid the return of tougher restrictions, which have not been ruled out by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

On Friday night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Anyone who is going to get Covid-19 in December has not yet been infected.

“Their infection is not inevitable and there is still time to prevent it by small changes in our behaviour.”