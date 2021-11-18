Covid grant rules allowed 'opportunistic people' avail of money 'never really intended for them'

The rules of a Covid grant allowed "opportunistic people" to avail of public money that was "never really intended for them" the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) has warned.

An independent audit of the Covid restart grants will now be completed early in the new year after the C&AG raised concerns.

"The conditions of the scheme were such that a significant number of businesses were likely to qualify for the financial assistance available. Nevertheless, there is a risk that claims were submitted and paid where the prescribed conditions were not met," C&AG Seamus McCarthy said.

He told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the Department of Enterprise, which oversaw the scheme, signalled at the outset that reviews of eligibility for the grants would be undertaken, but these have not yet occurred.

"As a result, there is no basis of assurance about entitlement of grant recipients to the amounts paid," he said.

When questioned on the scheme, Mr McCarthy said: "The difficulty is that there may have been opportunistic people who were able to tick some of the boxes and get money which was never really intended for them."

Secretary-general at Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Dr Orlaigh Quinn said there was an urgency in rolling out the measure as the department didn't want to see small companies wiped out by Covid.

Fianna Fáil TD James O'Connor said it was initially expected that 80,000 businesses would avail of the grants, but in the end about 49,000 were approved. He asked why the department's estimate did not meet the uptake.

"One could argue that many businesses fell outside the criteria for the support that perhaps needed it, while others that received it might not necessarily have needed it," he said.

Dr Quinn said other schemes were launched to support those in the construction sector and the hospitality industry by other departments.

"The aim was to get funds out to businesses quickly," she said, adding that in the normal course of events it would take more than a year to develop such a scheme, but this was developed in a matter of weeks and was monitored on an ongoing basis.