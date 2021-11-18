Covid hospitalisations top 600 for fourth day in a row

Hospital corridor busy scene.

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 10:20
Steve Neville

Covid-19 hospitalisations have topped 600 for the fourth day in a row.

Some 643 patients with the virus are in hospitals in Ireland, according to the latest data.

February 24 was the last time hospitalisations were higher when 652 patients were hospitalised. 

Monday saw 622 Covid hospitalisations recorded, the first time since February that the figure topped 600.

As of 11.30am on Wednesday, some 119 patients with the virus are in intensive care.

With the country battling a new wave of the virus, a Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee heard this week that up to 500 people could need intensive care treatment by December under a worst-case scenario.

The best-case scenario is that between 200 and 220 ICU beds will be needed.

On Wednesday, 3,633 new cases of Covid-19 were announced by the Department of Health.

It also announced 43 deaths related to the virus newly notified in the past week.

In total, there have been 5,609 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

A marginal change in behaviour could help bring Covid under control, says Nphet chair

