Late-night venues in 'Cinderella' scramble to comply with new Covid rules

Pubs, nightclubs, and gig venues are scrambling to reschedule events for earlier hours to comply with new rules that late-night venues must now close by midnight.

The 12am 'Cinderella curfew' issued for pubs, clubs, and restaurants takes effect from Thursday, less than four weeks after many venues reopened their doors for the first time in 19 months.

The curfew, which will mean that many businesses may not be viable, came as the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) was reduced by €50.

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys said that the PUP will not be reopened for people who may now lose their job in the night-time economy.

Niall Byrne, aka Nialler9, DJ, promoter, and music blogger.

DJ and music writer Niall Byrne, aka Nialler9, said that he, and others like him, are now rescheduling gigs for earlier in the evening in the hope that people will still come.

He plans to move his club night this Saturday in Yamamori Tengu from the usual 11pm opening to 8pm instead.

The show must go on (earlier)

Due to the new restrictions by the Government from Thursday, for our event to go ahead we've had to change start and finish times.

Lumo Club will now take place from 8pm - midnight instead, this Saturday 20 November.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/lJN9msDKjh — Lumo Club (@LumoClub) November 17, 2021

“A lot of events are announcing today that they’ll open early at 7pm or 8pm," he said. "Because what can we do? The Government is not going to support our workers by reopening PUP, so we’re left in a limbo.

“A lot of people I know just came off PUP in the last few weeks. And there was no signal at all that this was going to happen.

People are in bits. They’ve worked so hard on the reopening. And at no point has there been any evidence of an outbreak in our sector. We’re just an easy target.”

He said that Covid is not a Cinderella virus that only appears at midnight.

“Most people recognise that there’s no difference between pre-midnight and after midnight," he said.

"It’s silly. And you’re encouraging house parties to happen again. At least in the clubs there are Covid certs, antigen testing. We can’t keep reverting to lockdowns. We need to address the underlying problem, which is ICU capacity."

Shane Dunne, managing director, Indiependence.

Shane Dunne, MD of Indiependence music festival in Cork and promotor with MCD Productions, said that workers in the night-time economy now feel that the “guillotine is above their necks”.

“When the next round of restrictions inevitably come in, we’ll be targeted," he said.

There have been no clusters at any gig, nothing in the HPSC data, but we’ll be next. Because they can’t close public transport, which is packed, or the schools, which are packed and old and poorly ventilated.

So we’re easy targets. It’s severely affecting the wellbeing and mental health of people in the industry."

And it’s also expensive. Shows that he is working on the Olympia Theatre in Dublin which once required eight or nine security staff now have 23 or 24 to check that Covid certs match ID, and to maintain social distancing at bars and in queues.

He said that Government has been repeatedly slow to adopt measures used successfully in other jurisdictions like antigen tests and masks.

“We’re a year behind the rest of the world on antigen testing," said Mr Dunne.

We’ve been doing it ourselves for months. Buying them ourselves. We’re ahead of the Government on it."

The curfew, coupled with the winding down of PUP and a possible impending further lockdown, will drive even more people from his sector — or from Ireland — for good.

"They [Government] love to talk about the ceol and craic of Ireland on Paddy's Day," said Mr Dunne. "But when it comes time to support it, they say: ‘Go be a block-layer, Danny O’Reilly.’

"We can train more block-layers to build more hotels or rip down theatres and cultural spaces and replace them with glass and chrome so we can have more hotels for the tourists. But tourists are not going to come, because there’ll be nothing for them to come to anymore."