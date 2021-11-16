Drugs seized at country's ports 'could be as low' as 5-10% of total

A customs chief has said the amount of drugs intercepted at ports “could be as low” as 5-10% of all drugs trafficked into Ireland.

Tom Talbot said this was the “norm across the world” and that these were average global estimates.

The head of customs at Dublin Port was speaking at Dublin City Joint Policing Committee, which was told by Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Heney that drugs were being smuggled into the country inside the private parts of female horses and donkeys.

Mr Talbot said the amount of illegal drugs seized at Dublin Port rose from €18.5m in 2020 to €40m so far this year, but said that included a single €35m seizure last July of cocaine, which was infused into charcoal.

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan put it to Mr Talbot there was “never a shortage of drugs”, no matter how much is seized, and asked him how much is getting through.

Mr Talbot said there were historic global estimates that somewhere between 5% and 10% of drugs coming into countries, on average, were seized.

“That’s the norm across the world, so the percentages that we hit at the main chokepoints could be as low as that,” he said,

But he said much of what enters the ports is not for Dublin or even the Irish market and is bound for the North or Britain.

Ms Heney said she had “good information” that equine transport was being used to smuggle drugs in compartments.

She added: “Not high-grade animals, particularly female horses and female donkeys, are being used by people to transport drugs, to actually insert them into the vagina of the animals.”