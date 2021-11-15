Five arrested by officers investigating north Antrim UDA

Five arrested by officers investigating north Antrim UDA
Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 10:36
David Young, PA

Police investigating violence and human rights abuses linked to the north Antrim UDA have arrested five people.

A woman, 52, and four men, aged 38, 43, 47 and 50, were detained in the Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine areas on Monday on suspicion of a number of offences.

They are suspected of involvement in a range of violent incidents, including shootings, assaults and offences involving the use of explosive materials.

The operation was conducted by PSNI officers from the paramilitary crime task force.

Detective Chief Inspector Brennan said: “Today’s arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of those who we suspect have been engaged in a range of violent incidents including multiple shootings, assaults and incidents involving the use of explosive materials, which had the potential to cause loss of life.

“Those people who are involved in this type of dangerous and life-threatening criminality, where they are using weapons or unstable explosive items in often heavily populated residential areas, put entire communities at risk.

“These individuals will remain a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force due to the violent human rights abuses they carry out on members of their local communities.

“We will continue to work with our partners and communities across north Antrim to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of people’s lives. 

“Together we can tackle this.

“I know that communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police or the Crimestoppers charity.

