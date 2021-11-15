Government under pressure to tighten restrictions as Covid figures spiral

The Government is under increasing pressure to tighten restrictions amid spiralling Covid figures.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that "nothing can be ruled out" in relation to measures to reduce the spread of the virus as the Government is now "extremely concerned" about the rising number of cases and hospitalisations.

The Taoiseach confirmed that the rollout of subsidised rapid antigen tests will be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Covid Cabinet sub-committee will meet this evening to discuss the wider use of the Covid vaccine cert and the recommendation that people continue to work from home where at all possible.

Waning vaccine protection

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan and HSE chief Paul Reid are expected to attend the meeting to brief the committee on the latest modelling which takes waning vaccine protection into account.

Speaking after attending the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Enniskillen, Mr Martin said "we are in a much better position" than last year as a result of vaccinations, but that "nothing can be ruled out in respect of Covid-19, we know that by now".

He stressed the need to scale back the level of social contacts people have.

Mr Reid yesterday described the situation in hospitals as “very grim” and said that they are "suffering severe distress" as general wards and intensive care units (ICUs) see an increase in the number of Covid patients admitted.

“We have a high level of sickness and pressure on our emergency departments, we are seeing about 20% up on our 2019 levels of many of our emergency departments," he said.

A further 3,805 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday with 582 people in hospital with the virus, up 26 in 24 hours.

Of the 582 patients in hospital, 106 were in ICUs.

Trinity College professor Luke O'Neill warned that we may have to "wind backwards" and reimpose restrictions including the closure of nightclubs and other venues once again if the numbers continue to rise.

The Taoiseach ruled out providing antigen tests for free but said the health minister will bring proposals to make the tests cheaper to Cabinet for approval this week.

Subsidy on antigen tests

It is understood Department of Health officials are still assessing the cost implications of various levels of subsidy on antigen tests and how the implementation of any measure would work.

The latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended the wider regular use of antigen testing, especially among those who take part in what it calls high-risk activities, such as going to nightclubs and bars.

The Taoiseach said: "We are looking into expanding testing and tracing, particularly antigen testing. The minister for health will be bringing forward proposals in respect of the wider deployment of antigen testing and also making it more affordable for people.

"We don't envisage tests being made free in the general sense, but we do want to encourage people to utilise antigen testing more frequently, more regularly. Therefore, we'll be looking at making them more affordable for people," said Mr Martin.