Ryan: Glasgow deal 'disappointing' but keeps 1.5C ambition alive

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan Eamon Ryan has welcomed the final Cop26 “Glasgow Pact” text as a compromise to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

He says it is "deeply disappointing" that wording on an end to coal and fossil fuel subsidies was "watered down".

Ministers and negotiators at the UN summit in the Scottish city agreed to get countries to strengthen their emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year as part of the bid to limit dangerous warming climbing above 1.5C.

They have also sent a signal on the shift away from the world’s dirtiest fuel, with the deal calling for efforts to accelerate the “phase down” of unabated coal, as well as the phasing out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

"What the world has done today is to keep 1.5 alive, recommitting to keep the global temperature increase at a level that is liveable for humanity," Mr Ryan said.

"We can only do that by delivering, including keeping our promises in Ireland to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half this decade and to reach net zero by 2050.

"However it is deeply disappointing that the proposal to phase out unabated coal and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies has been watered down as part of the compromise needed to agree a deal."

Language in the pact on coal was watered down at the last minute – following a push led by China, and backed up by India – from accelerating the “phase out” of unabated coal, to “phase down”, prompting angry responses from European and vulnerable countries.

But as talks overran by more than 24 hours, the pact managed to retain the first explicit mentions of fossil fuels in a UN climate agreement.

It also requests countries revisit and strengthen their 2030 national climate action targets “as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022, taking into account different national circumstances”.

Sinn Féin's climate action spokesperson, Darren O'Rourke said it was a "very disappointing outcome".

"Row back on coal is insult to injury, and shows just how far we have to go…and with such little time…" he tweeted.

"Climate Justice and Just Transition must move beyond soundbites or we’re doomed to failure."

Former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson said while Cop26 has made progress, it is "nowhere near enough to avoid climate disaster.

"While millions around the world are already in crisis, not enough leaders were in crisis mode, she said.

"People will see this as a historically shameful dereliction of duty.”

Mary Robinson as #COP26 concludes:“COP26 has made some progress, but nowhere near enough to avoid climate disaster. While millions around the world are already in crisis, not enough leaders were in crisis mode. People will see this as a historically shameful dereliction of duty.” pic.twitter.com/18kEJc935h — The Elders (@TheElders) November 13, 2021

Aid charity Trocaire says the deal is a "missed opportunity" -- and that wealthy nations have turned their backs on those most vulnerable to global warming.

Siobhán Curran, Head of Policy and Advocacy, said the conference deal has fallen short of expectations.

“There were huge expectations that COP26 would be the moment when wealthy countries stepped up and acknowledged they have done most to cause the climate crisis.

"They have turned their backs on indigenous communities, small-scale farmers, women and girls who desperately need support to recover and rebuild after climate disasters. This is a matter of great injustice.”

She added: "We are in an emergency, and we needed world leaders to act like we are in an emergency. The clock is ticking. People are experiencing devastating consequences of climate inaction right now.”



Oxfam Ireland has given a guarded welcome to the agreement but says it does not go far enough to avert the risks and injustices of climate change.

“At every level, COP26 did not deliver the goals we sought urgent action on," said Simon Murtagh, Senior Policy and Research Coordinator for Oxfam Ireland.

“The process couldn’t deliver for small island states facing immediate destruction. Nor could it deliver for two million Kenyans currently left destitute by the effects of climate change, nor for millions more in Yemen, Madagascar or central America, who face hunger and destitution caused by climate change."

- Addditional reporting from PA