Three arrested, hurleys seized, at anti-vaccine protest in Dublin

Gardaí said they were aware of a protest to take place on Grafton Street on Saturday "planned on social media by disparate groups" Picture: Damien Storan.

Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 20:56
Noel Baker

Gardai arrested three people and also seized hurleys at a demonstration against public health measures and vaccinations on Dublin's Grafton St.

In a statement, gardaí said they were aware of a protest to take place on Grafton Street on Saturday "planned on social media by disparate groups" and that this resulted in a "measured and appropriate Garda presence was in place from 12 midday as a small group of protestors assembled on Grafton Street".

The protest was monitored as the afternoon progressed and according to a Garda spokesperson: "Gardaí took possession of a number of hurley sticks which were in the possession of a small number of persons attending the protest, in circumstances which gave rise to a suspicion of an alleged offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990."

Three men were arrested and one was also found in possession of a knife contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990. 

Gardai said the man has been charged and is due to appear before District Court 3, CCJ on December 10 next.

The protest dispersed from the area without serious incident.

Coronavirus - Wed Apr 7, 2021

Public need ‘immediate reduction’ in risky activities, HSE boss warns

