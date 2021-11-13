Three arrested, hurleys seized, at anti-vaccine protest in Dublin

Gardai arrested three people and also seized hurleys at a demonstration against public health measures and vaccinations on Dublin's Grafton St.

In a statement, gardaí said they were aware of a protest to take place on Grafton Street on Saturday "planned on social media by disparate groups" and that this resulted in a "measured and appropriate Garda presence was in place from 12 midday as a small group of protestors assembled on Grafton Street".