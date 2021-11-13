Government to discuss return of remote working policy as Covid cases soar

The government has been urged to revert to a national working-from-home policy as Covid case numbers soar.

Daily case numbers of the virus reached 5,483 yesterday, the first time since January 10 that the figures have topped 5,000. A higher daily number has only been recorded on five other days since the pandemic began.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) wants the government to return to a policy of remote working, where possible, for large sections of society.

Nphet also said people with active social lives should take two rapid Covid tests a week.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said yesterday's figures were “one of our highest ever”.

“This is another indication of the very significant increase in the incidence of disease in almost all age groups,” he said.

He urged people to make every effort to "break the chains of transmission" this weekend.

Before you leave the house, think about the number of people you are going to meet, and the risk associated with the activities you have planned. If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should assume that you have this virus, self-isolate immediately and arrange a test.

Nphet said anyone who attends pubs, nightclubs and restaurants frequently should take two antigen tests per week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government will consider a wider distribution of antigen tests when it meets next week.

Mr Martin also said a decision will be made early next week on the national policy on working from home. A cabinet sub-committee will discuss the matter on Monday before a formal position is adopted on Tuesday.

Hospitalisations remain stable

While case numbers continue to rise, hospitalisations have remained more stable, with 549 Covid patients hospitalised, of which 96 are in intensive care.

Mr Martin noted that the booster campaign is effective.

"Particularly now in the over-80s, we can see declining numbers and we expect to see that continue on to the over-60s and healthcare workers, so the continued rollout of the booster campaign will also be an important element in terms of dealing with this acute phase of the pandemic."

A HSE spokeswoman said 299,000 booster vaccines have now been given out across the over-60s, healthcare workers and other vulnerable groups included in this stage of the vaccine campaign.