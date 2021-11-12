National forum to hear views of Ireland's young islanders

A national forum is being set up for the first time to hear the views of young people living on the country's offshore islands.

It is being created by Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann, the organisation which represents the inhabitants of the still populated islands around the coast.

Chloe Ní Mháille, a Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann board member, said the organisation contributes to national policies by working together to find common solutions and achieve equality of access to services for islanders.

Ms Ní Mháille, who is manager of Comhar Caomhán Teo on Inis Oírr, in the Aran Islands, said they are establishing a special forum for the youth on the islands to hear the issues which concern them.

“We are at very early days of development, but this has been an idea for some time amongst our board members,” she said.

They are inviting young people to contact Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann by email at comhdhailoileainnaheireann@gmail.com, to private message them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or get in contact with their local co-operative/community development centre island manager to outline the issues they face.

Ms Ní Mháille said they hope youths will register by November 24.

She pointed out various ministers and other decision-makers have asked to get more views from young islanders on what they want for their futures and Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann is responding to this.

“We want to hear from young islanders on issues that are affecting them and what ideas they have for the future of their islands. We also want to see how we can work together more collaboratively on issues that are similarly affecting all of us,” said Ms Ní Mháille.

She said they hope to hold meetings regularly via zoom with the islands' youth population, but are also planning a few in-person events throughout the year on different islands.

“Youth are the future of our islands. Events like the all-islands football championships offer opportunities to visit each other's islands and have fun together, while learning about facilities and resources on other islands,” said Ms Ní Mháille.

The next football championship will be hosted by Bere Island, Co Cork, in May 2022 and Ms Ní Mháille said they hope to organise a youth disco there to coincide with it.

“Our vision for the youth forum is to grow into a strong network between Irish Islands offering supports, resources and overall a safe space for young islanders to come together and have the craic."