Oireachtas seeks to fight legal challenge by Gerry Hutch into retention of Special Criminal Court

Earlier this week, Gerry Hutch was given permission to bring a High Court challenge against the jurisdiction of the non-jury Special Criminal Court to hear his trial for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel. Picture: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 11:59
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The Oireachtas Commission is seeking Dáil and Seanad approval to fight the legal challenge taken by Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch into the retention of the Special Criminal Court.

Earlier this week, Hutch was given permission to bring a High Court challenge against the jurisdiction of the non-jury Special Criminal Court (SCC) to hear his trial for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

However, on Friday morning, members of the Dáil’s business committee were informed by Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl, who is also chair of the Oireachtas Commission, that it is the intention to “defend legal proceedings initiated against both Houses”. 

In an email to members of the committee, obtained by the Irish Examiner, the commission advises that subject to approval at its meeting on Monday November 15, they propose to table a motion in the Dáil and in the Seanad next week, to be moved without debate, seeking authorisation to defend legal proceedings initiated against both Houses.

The legal case concerns judicial review proceedings. The applicant in the case is to be tried in the Special Criminal Court and has lodged judicial review proceedings challenging the legislation underpinning that Court, the email states.

“Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann are named as defendants in the proceedings (as well as the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General). The Commission is seeking authorisation to defend the proceedings on behalf of the two Houses,” the email states.

Sinn Féin recently adopted a new position on the use of the Special Criminal Court saying it is now open to it in “exceptional circumstances”.

Civil rights and international monitoring groups have repeatedly expressed concerns about the retention of the court, which was originally established to try individuals involved in the Troubles without a jury.

Hutch claims that the decision to try him before the SCC amounts to "a significant curtailment of his rights”.

Mr Hutch is charged in connection with Mr Byrne's murder at the Regency Hotel, in Whitehall, Dublin 9, on February 5, 2016.

After he was charged with the offence, the DPP certified that under the 1939 Offences Against the State Act, his trial should not proceed before an ordinary court, and that Mr Hutch should be tried before the SCC.

That trial has been fixed for October 2022.

