25 deaths from Covid-19 this week as ICU numbers surge

A further 25 people died in the last week from Covid-19, as the number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) increased to 97 today.

In Cork, 484 people have now died from Covid-19 since March last year, with 263 in Limerick and 136 in Clare.

In Waterford, the toll stands at 119, in Tipperary at 112, and in 83 at Kerry.

Dublin has seen the highest number of deaths overall in any county at 1,935 up to Tuesday.

However, the mortality rate is significantly higher in some smaller counties including Monaghan, Louth, and Mayo, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The average monthly death toll now stands at 150, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said during a briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this week.

The numbers of people dying from Covid-19 are now reported weekly by the HPSC instead of daily, as was done at the height of the pandemic.

These latest figures, published today, show 25 people died between November 3 and 10. This brings the total number of Covid deaths in Ireland to 5,566.

Over 62% of the deaths were linked to outbreaks in nursing homes, the data shows.

Separately, the HPSC found the number of outbreaks notified last week increased to 173 from the week before, a jump of 45.

However, they also found just three new outbreaks in nursing homes, down from 12 the week before.

This follows comments from Dr Glynn earlier in the week that older people are seeing “concrete” benefits from the booster vaccines.

Other residential settings including disability centres where people would have been too young for the booster programme, saw 20 new outbreaks, an increase of 13 on the week before.

Creches saw seven new outbreaks and two new outbreaks linked with schools were reported.

The system also retrospectively recorded 32 school outbreaks from May and June.

Workplaces saw 24 new outbreaks, mainly in manufacturing, with four in offices.

Outbreaks were also recorded in ‘personal grooming’ (one), retail (five) and pubs (three).

Today, the department of health confirmed an additional 3,680 cases.

They previously cautioned that the later part of this week would see higher notifications due a technical issue which led to “an artificially low number of notifications” on Tuesday.

There were 543 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

In Munster, University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of Covid-patients with 38 on Wednesday evening, followed by Cork University Hospital at 31, and University Hospital Waterford at 24.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “No health system can cope with that level of surge on a relentless basis.”

Nearly one third of ICU beds were occupied by Covid patients, with a further 250 on advanced respiratory support, he told RTÉ.

Mr Reid called on the public to support the hospitals by following public health measures, saying: “Our health system alone cannot get us out of this.”