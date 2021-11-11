Still time to avoid the triggering of Article 16, Dáil hears

There is still some time to try to ensure that Brexit negotiations and partnership can work, and the triggering of Article 16 can be avoided, the Dáil has heard.

The Government held high-level discussions this week with the Biden administration over British plans to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said.

He was speaking as British Brexit minister David Frost appeared to row back on a threat to trigger the clause in the Brexit deal which would effectively suspend elements of the arrangements that prevent a hard border in Ireland.

He said it was "not inevitable" that the British government would invoke the clause, but warned it would be Britain's only option if the dispute was not resolved.

Mr Coveney said contact with the US government on the issue was designed to "encourage progress" in negotiations between Mr Frost and his EU counterpart, European Commission vice resident Maros Sefcovic.

"I've been speaking to the Biden administration directly," Mr Coveney told the Dáil.

"I got a chance to speak to one of his most senior advisors this week, and also speaking to members of congress in COP, Brendan Boyle and others.

"But I think the main focus here is to try to encourage progress in the vice president Sefcovic/David Frost discussions."

He said he was encouraged by Mr Frost's statement that Britain could be convinced not to take the "negative retrograde" step of triggering Article 16.

"Listening to what he had to say yesterday in the House of Lords, I think there is still some time to try to ensure that negotiations and partnership can work.

"We will continue to focus on those efforts, to do everything we can to dissuade the British government from triggering Article 16, which I believe would be a really serious negative and retrograde step."

Mr Frost is to meet with Mr Sefcovic tomorrow for further talks.

Mr Coveney said he will meet with Mr Sefcovic on Tuesday, and is hoping to hold "direct discussions" with Mr Frost at some stage next week.

The EU has made clear that the trade deal struck with Britain post-Brexit was dependent on the implementation of the protocol.

A move to suspend it could see the EU scrap the agreement, which could result in a trade war between the bloc and Britain.

The Government has begun reactivating no-deal contingency planning in preparation for a potential unravelling of the Brexit deal.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he believes in the last number of days there has been an easing of tension and dialling down the momentum towards invoking Article 16.

"It does seem reckless, that's my view, not just specifically about the protocol it's about how we engage together as two countries," he told Today FM.

"That has helped to underpin the peace process, working of course with all political parties in the north. I met with all the parties recently and they are very clear they want Northern Ireland to have access to the single market."