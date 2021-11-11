Government 'not considering' use of Covid certs for gyms or hairdressers

The government is not considering bringing in Covid cert requirements for more sectors like gyms and hairdressers, the Health Minister has confirmed.

Stephen Donnelly was reacting to comments by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan last night in which the CMO said requiring certs in certain businesses would add an extra level of protection as cases rise in the community.

However, Mr Donnelly said that is not advice the government has received.

“It’s not advice I’ve had and it’s not something government is considering,” he said.

“Of course, it would make things safer the more we use the Covid pass than safer it is, but in terms of regulation or government policy that’s not something we’re looking at.

“The Covid pass and the vaccine certs are really important and although vaccines do provide protection against transmission, but not as much as we hoped, but it means people attending events are protected.”

Last night, the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting heard that a backlog of cases is keeping daily numbers down and the "true" figure is over 4,000 per day. Health officials reported 2,975 cases yesterday but a technical issue meant there was an "artificially low number of notifications", they said.

Mr Donnelly repeated his call for the public to reduce their contacts amid a surge in cases.

"About 1 in every 200 Irish people has been identified as Covid positive this week,” Mr Donnelly added.

“Whatever (social gathering) is most important to you, do that. But whatever is more discretionary, you should cut out.”

Mr Donnelly added that advising people to work from home is "not something the government is considering at the moment.”

On antigen testing, Mr Donnelly said the government are looking at antigen testing in schools with “targeted use.”

The minister also said the government is not "looking at" a full return to remote-working.

Speaking on Newstalk, he said the government has not received any advice from public health officials on the issue.

Last week, the Irish Examiner revealed that the Department of Health last week confirmed its staff had been told to return to remote working due to concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. Nphet is understood to be meeting to discuss the issue.