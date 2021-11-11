No restrictions planned despite 'true' Covid-19 case numbers of more than 4,000

No restrictions planned despite 'true' Covid-19 case numbers of more than 4,000

Health officials repeated the advice to observe public health guidelines to quell the resurgence of Covid-19 — but there is no plan to enforce further restrictions. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 05:53
Niamh Griffin and Paul Hosford

The true number of Covid cases is now over 4,000 a day but Nphet is not minded to reimpose restrictions, the Tánaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party a backlog in cases is keeping the announced figures down, but the true figure is now over 4,000.  He said that reimposing restrictions, while not being ruled out, is not on the agenda.

His comments come as deaths linked to the virus are now trending at 150 per month, and amid warnings Covid-19 has been given too many opportunities to spread. 

Rising case numbers

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said the country "simply can't sustain" the rising case numbers and increased hospitalisations. 

A further 74 Covid-linked deaths were notified in the last week, bringing the total to 5,566.

Yesterday, 2,975 more cases were confirmed though Nphet said a technical issue meant there was an "artificially low number of notifications". There were 551 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 89 in intensive care.

Dr Holohan blamed current levels of socialisation for the spread of the virus.

"The reality is the opportunity that's been given to the virus by the levels of socialisation to transmit from person to person are simply too many," he said. 

"We're still seeing high levels of socialisation right across the population."

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Dr Ronan Glynn, and Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health Covid-19 media briefing. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Dr Cillian De Gascun, Dr Ronan Glynn, and Dr Tony Holohan at the Department of Health Covid-19 media briefing. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He urged people to halve the number of social contacts they make in the weeks ahead, saying people attending tonight's sell-out Ireland v Portugal soccer match in the Aviva Stadium should minimise contacts before and after the game. 

"We understand that the message is a difficult one for people to both hear and to adhere to in the way in which they live lives. We've all become tired of the pandemic and we understand why that is," Dr Holohan said:

We still see quite a substantial amount of adherence to basic public health measures across the population. But we know that it's just not quite at the level that we need.

Ireland is currently the eighth-worst affected country in the EU for Covid case numbers. Despite high levels of transmission, Dr Holohan said there are no plans to reintroduce strict lockdowns. 

"Nobody is ruling out things like that anywhere but, at the same time, no one has an expectation that we're going to go back into that kind of environment."

Read More

Niamh Griffin: The medical and ethical questions of Covid-19 booster vaccinations

More in this section

Online shopping deivery issues Online shoppers reminded of customs rules that may lead to additional charges
No winner of record €19m jackpot but 27 players win €28,908 each No winner of record €19m jackpot but 27 players win €28,908 each
Terrier saves abandoned puppy Animal cruelty law needs to deal with puppy smuggling, committee told
#COVID-19SportSoccerPlace: EUPlace: IrelandPerson: Tony HolohanPerson: Leo VaradkarOrganisation: Fine GaelOrganisation: Department of Health
No restrictions planned despite 'true' Covid-19 case numbers of more than 4,000

Dublin's delayed Metrolink has already cost €70m

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices