E-scooters won't be subject to licences, tax, or insurance

E-scooter owners will not be subject to mandatory licenses, taxes or insurance under new legislation.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan last month published the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which creates a new class of powered personal transporters (PPTs), including e-scooters.

During the bill's second-stage debate in the Dáil yesterday, Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, said the bill will consolidate all traffic law in Ireland. She said the bill does not envisage scooters needing anything more by law than a bicycle. However, there will be minimum standards that the vehicles must adhere to.

Galway United players Padraig Cunningham and Conor O’Keeffe joined Senator Pauline O’Reilly last month to try out Superpedestrian e-scooters in Galway. The company says a significant switch to this mode of transport will help ease congestion and benefit small businesses. Picture: Andrew Downes/Xposure

"As with bicycles, registration, licensing, taxation and insurance will not be mandatory, nor will the use of helmets and other personal protection equipment, PPE, although this will be strongly recommended for user safety and the safety of other road users," she said.

We intend to set out minimum vehicle standards for e-scooters to ensure that they are safe to use and environmentally friendly. We will consider, amongst other items, their steering mechanisms, suitable weights and dimensions, braking, tyres and lighting.

For electric bikes, she said, speed will be the determining factor.

"The bill will provide much-needed clarity to the growing cohort of e-bike users in Ireland by defining the requirements for low-powered e-bikes and high-powered e-bikes.

"Low-powered e-bikes, also known as pedelecs, are assisted by pedalling, and can reach speeds of up to 25km/h. We will continue to treat this kind of e-bike in the same way as an ordinary pedal bicycle, and the rules of the road for bicycles will apply accordingly. This type of e-bike will not require registration, taxation or licensing."

Sinn Féin Transport spokesperson Darren O'Rourke said the bill is welcome but will require some fine-tuning on the issue of e-scooters in relation to "the issue of helmets, hi-vis clothing and lights; areas where e-scooters can be used, including geo-fencing; liability; maximum speeds and power and age limits".

Labour TD Sean Sherlock said the bill's focus on the illegal use of scramblers is welcome.

"Members of An Garda Síochána are instructed not to pursue youths on quad bikes, scramblers and so on, owing to the inherent safety risk in pursuing these vehicles," he said, adding the bill must help gardaí in this area.