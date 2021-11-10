No winner of record €19m jackpot but 27 players win €28,908 each

The record €19,060,800 jackpot will roll on again as there was no winner in tonight’s main Lotto draw.
The jackpot has been rolling since June 9 and is currently capped at €19m.
However, 27 players did match five numbers to claim €28,908 each.
The numbers drawn were 6, 20, 29, 33, 37, 42 and the bonus was 27.
With the jackpot being capped, it means that the funds that would have gone to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.
Meanwhile, there was also no jackpot winner in the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.
In total, more than 154,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draw.