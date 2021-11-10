Penneys to introduce sensory friendly shopping measures

One of Ireland's most popular stores is teaming up with the national autism charity to introduce a more inclusive shopping experience.

Penneys stores around the country are rolling out autism-friendly shopping experiences including sensory-friendly shopping hours.

From November 14, each Sunday the first hour of store opening will be a Sensory Friendly Shopping Hour for autistic people and those close to them.

During this time, shoppers can be assured of a calmer experience with additional assistance and support on hand from the in-store Champions.

These staff members have received specialised training from AsIAm, Ireland's national autism charity, who have worked with Penneys in the development of this initiative.

Other in-store measures include noise reduction across the store such as silencing tills and announcements and turning off in-store music.

Penneys has also created digital supports on their website to help ensure that shopping is more accessible for autistic people outside of the designated Sensory Friendly Shopping Hour.

On the website, users will find the Autism Friendly Shopping Experience page where they will find visual and audio aids to prepare themselves for the sights and sounds they are likely to encounter in store that may cause sensory overload.

There is also a store map and visual guide called My Trip to Penneys.

These will help shoppers prepare for their visit and identify how they can best navigate their way through the store. The online supports can also be accessed through QR codes which will be placed in-store.

AsIAm have conducted audits of Penneys stores and highlighted areas of high sensory input and have provided recommendations to help create a more comfortable experience for autistic people during all trading hours.

Founder and CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris, said it is important to continue to work for a more inclusive environment for shoppers at all times.

"Shopping and the retail environment can be an incredibly overwhelming experience for autistic people and their families, due to crowded environments and the sensory overload from noises," said Mr Harris.

"Outside of the weekly sensory friendly shopping hour, we wanted to ensure that meaningful accommodations were in place all of the time that will enable an autistic person or their family to comfortably navigate the shopping environment, as well as training all Penneys staff in understanding autism."