US trash can travels across Atlantic to Mayo

The trash can on the beach in Mulranny, Co Mayo. Picture: City of Myrtle Beach Twitter

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 23:06
Associated Press

Instead of a message in a bottle, it was the decals on a barnacle-covered trash barrel that shows just how far it travelled, from the southeastern US coast to a beach in Mayo, more than 5,633km from home.

The City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in the US, announced on Monday that a waste barrel had somehow washed up in Co Mayo.

According to the city, Keith McGreal wrote to them and shared pictures of the bright blue barrel with city stickers on it.

“I wanted to share some images of a Blue Trash barrel that has been washed up on our local beach on the West Coast of Ireland, Mulranny, County Mayo,” Mr McGreal wrote, according to an exchange the city posted online. 

“We spotted the stickers and thought it would make a good news story.” 

Images posted by the City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, of a trash can that floated across the Atlantic and landed in Mulranny, Co Mayo. Picture: City of Myrtle Beach Twitter
The city posted the photos online, showing that the barrel’s Atlantic crossing took enough time for it to be encrusted with shells.

City officials also wrote to Mr McGreal, saying the barrel must have been carried away in the Gulf Stream during a major wind or storm event.

“We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” they said, adding that they’d “already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it”.

