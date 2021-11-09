Charity lost video recordings of sessions with 120 domestic violence perpetrators

A charity that works with male domestic violence perpetrators has been censured after video recordings involving up to 120 men went missing.

Move (Men Overcoming Violence) Ireland made a mandatory report about the data breach to the Data Protection Commission (DPC) after 18 portable SD cards, suspected of containing recordings of men discussing their “behaviour and attitudes with regard to domestic violence”, went missing.

The DPC said the recorded counselling sessions, which were first noted as being missing in the Sligo area in December 2019, may have shown the men participating in the sessions.

The personal data contained on the SD cards included the “disclosure of behaviours, feelings, and attitudes towards current or ex-partners, other family members, and friends”, who may have been named by those being counselled, it said.

The nature of the breach was greeted with incredulity by sources within the outreach sector.

“I don’t know why they would record their sessions,” one source said.

You have to be so careful in these cases, given what is being discussed is essentially a crime.”

The DPC found that Move had infringed the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by failing to implement measures to ensure a level of security appropriate to the risk inherent in recording such sensitive information.

Together with an official reprimand, the DPC ordered Move to bring its data processing of recorded group sessions into line with Articles 5 and 32 of the GDPR.

A fine of €1,500 was also imposed, one of the smallest ever handed out by the DPC.

Asked why such a low fine was imposed for such an apparently broad-ranging breach, a DPC spokesperson said it must “arrive at a figure that is effective, proportionate, and dissuasive having regard to the circumstances of each individual case and the turnover of the data controller”.

The DPC’s report notes that Move disputed the amount of the administrative fine proposed, that it believed it was “unclear” as to whether what had happened constituted a breach of data protection, and that it did not believe it had a responsibility to report itself for the breach and that the fact it had done so should mitigate in its favour.

In fact, all such breaches are supposed to be reported to the DPC within 72 hours.

Move Ireland did not respond to a request for comment.

Rape Crisis Network Ireland executive director Clíona Saidléar said the low fine indicated a viewpoint that “there isn’t any point in penalising the charity out of existence”.

“What you want to know is if they have... learned their lesson,” she said.