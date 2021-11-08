Antigen testing for children could give false reassurances, warns expert

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey says there is a need to go back to non-pharmacological methods to avoid the spread of the virus. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 07:59
Vivienne Clarke

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey has warned that antigen testing for children could give false reassurances.

Regular routine testing had a role to play, he said.

Antigen testing in schools could be of benefit if used correctly, he said, but testing would have to be done on Day 5 and Day 10 after possible infection. Testing on other dates could provide negative results which would provide false reassurance.

Mask-wearing

There was a need to go back to non-pharmacological methods to avoid the spread of the virus, he urged, such as mask-wearing, sanitisation, social distance.

The vaccine alone was not enough to control the spread of the disease, he told Newstalk Breakfast. When asked about booster vaccines, Professor McConkey said they were needed as immunity waned, but the question was when was the optimal time to boost.

It might be better to wait until new vaccines were developed, just as new flu vaccines were developed every year. It was not going to be feasible to have to vaccinate the entire population every three to six months when their vaccine waned.

Professor McConkey said that Niac was right to take its time on the issue of extending the booster campaign. There was an obvious advantage in giving it to the over 60s and the vulnerable, but he did not think that giving it to over-12s at this stage would make things better.

Basic measures

Later, on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Ina Kelly, chair of the IMO’s public health committee, echoed the need for the public to follow the basic measures and she urged them not to enter premises if they did not feel safe.

Businesses should be encouraged to follow the protocols. Anyone who was not vaccinated should do so and booster vaccines were important especially for the elderly, vulnerable, and those living in congregated settings, she said.

Dr Kelly also welcomed the extension of the booster campaign to health care workers, and called on the public to be patient with any delays and to understand that healthcare workers were doing their best.

Dr Ina Kelly
