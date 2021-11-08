Over 7,000 Covid-19 cases reported as hospitality sector under increased scrutiny

Over 7,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend as the hospitality sector comes under increased scrutiny for not complying with public health rules.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said action may be needed if businesses do not check vaccine certs, enforce mask-wearing or adhere to distancing rules.

"We should be looking at more urgent sanctions for those businesses not doing the right thing," Mr Donnelly told RTÉ Radio's This Week programme.

Mr Donnelly also stated that antigen tests could be deployed in schools before Christmas.

As daily case figures remain well above 3,000, Mr Donnelly echoed comments made by the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan asking people to pull back from discretionary contacts over the coming weeks to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

The Taoiseach will hold an emergency meeting with the representatives from the hospitality sector on Tuesday as an Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report revealed the percentage of people not having Covid certificates checked in pubs has shot up from 21% in early October to 37%.

The president of the Irish Medical Organisation warned people not to use the vaccine "as a permission-slip to return to the old ways".

Dr Ina Kelly said people have done incredibly well over the past 18 months but the weeks leading up to Christmas will be critical for the wider health service.

While calling on people to maintain a sense of personal responsibility, Dr Kelly also added her voice to the criticism of the hospitality industry.

"Those sectors of the hospitality industry who kept telling us that they could be trusted to police protocols need to step up to the mark and demonstrate that they are as good as their word," Dr Kelly said.

She warned of a perfect storm hitting the health service as there were 478 Covid patients in hospital on Sunday, of which 75 were in ICU.

"Our GP surgeries, hospitals and ICU units are all under extraordinary pressure," said Dr Kelly.

We are being hit by a perfect storm of high Covid numbers, the annual winter flu season and shockingly high numbers on waiting lists."

The strain on hospitals was clear to see at Cork University Hospital (CUH) as the public was asked to avoid A&E "if their needs are not urgent".

In a statement on Sunday the hospital said that the heightened activity in its Emergency Department meant that some patients may experience a delay at present, a situation it said is regrettable adding that steps were being taken to address the issue.

In the week ending November 5, there were 2,155 patients on trolleys and wards around the country.

Four Munster hospitals were among the top 10 most overcrowded hospitals, according to the latest data from the Irish Patient's Association (IPA).

Limerick was ranked the worst in the country with 290 people on trollies and wards during the week.

CUH came in fourth with 165 and University Hospital Kerry in eighth with 103 patients followed closely by Mercy University Hospital, Cork with 83.

The IPA said that there must be continued focus on providing non-Covid care as some 450 beds in hospitals are being taken up by Covid-19 patients.

"Covid-19 must not be the whipping boy for all that ails our healthcare system," the group said.