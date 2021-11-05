Young people vent their frustration at Cop26 'lip-service'

Young people and activists across Ireland made their way to Scotland to join thousands of discontented voices around the Cop26 event in Glasgow.

They joined young people from all over the world, including the likes of Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate, and Alexandria Villaseñor, whose relentless campaigning on environmental issues has captured the attention of youth like no other issue previously.

There was also a sizeable contingent of older protesters on hand to join in solidarity with their younger counterparts, as frustration at the perceived lip-service and lack of action from the United Nations climate change conference reached a crescendo.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry was among those who attended, tweeting: "If I was a big capitalist or a billionaire I'd be getting worried about this generation. More of more of the young are beginning to point the finger at capitalism."

Cop26 organisers warned attendees just after 5am that protests would disrupt their plans for the weekend, including those planning to fly in and out of 10 UK airports, including Glasgow.

On a day themed at youth action, Cop26 organisers said that inside the Scottish Event Campus, which has locked out activists and campaigners all week, "young climate leaders came together in Glasgow today with negotiators, officials and ministers from across the world, making their voices heard and demanding the action needed to prevent catastrophic climate change in our lifetimes".

Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the main stage in George Square as part of the Fridays for Future Scotland march during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA

The day was co-chaired by YOUNGO, the Official Children’s and Youth constituency of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). YOUNGO presented the COY16 Global Youth Position statement, representing the views of over 40,000 young climate leaders from across the world.

YOUNGO's Heeta Lakhani and Marie-Claire Graf said: "We successfully profiled global youth voices through the COY16 Global Youth Statement, and brought together four generations to share best practice examples of achieving climate justice collectively.”

Despite the burgeoning anger of young people from all over the world, UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, rather than acknowledge it, instead suggested those taking part in the protests could face fines for missing school.

Asked on Times Radio whether he has been invited to join the marches, Mr Zahawi said: "No... I have to say, I wish they were doing it on a Saturday and a Sunday, not in school time. I'd hate to get into a situation where headteachers and teachers are having to fine families and students."

The response from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the young marchers echoed the education secretary.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said young people missing school to attend the demonstration is "extremely disruptive at a time when the pandemic has already had a huge impact on their learning".

Facing fines for missing school? The crowd listens to climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the main stage in George Square at the Fridays for Future Scotland march during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow today. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

"We do understand why young people feel so strongly about climate change, and we want to see them use that passion and turn it into action.

"That's exactly why we're empowering them through our new virtual national education park, climate leaders awards, and giving teachers the tools to put climate change at the heart of the curriculum, and we're backing this up with our continued pledge to cut the carbon footprint of school buildings as well," the spokesperson said.

Friday's protest comes ahead of marches on Saturday where tens of thousands of people are again expected in Glasgow, with other marches in Dublin, London and cities around the UK, as well as across the world.