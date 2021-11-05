Rescue 116: 'Serious and important weaknesses' in safety management system

The final investigation into the Rescue 116 crash that killed four people has found that there were “serious and important weaknesses” in aspects of the flight operator’s safety management system.

It found that the helicopter’s crew was unaware there was a 282ft obstacle on their flight path as they flew along a pre-programmed route on the night of the crash in March 2017.

The report also found that the crew was unable to accurately assess horizontal visibility at night under cloud, and also highlighted the poor weather that night as contributing to the crash.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) published its final report into the incident this morning. All four crew members on board were killed when the Rescue 116 helicopter crashed in the early hours of March 14, 2017.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, chief pilot Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith were en route from Dublin to Blacksod in Co. Mayo to refuel when the incident occurred.

The bodies of Ms Fitzpatrick and Mr Duffy were discovered after the crash, but Mr Ormsby and Mr Smith were never recovered.

The 350-page report follows a lengthy investigation by the AAIU, and the organisation makes 42 safety recommendations on foot of its probe into the crash.

It said its investigation was solely focused on improving flight safety and nothing within the report should be interpreted as “a criticism of any individual or organisation”.

It found that CHC Ireland, which operated the helicopter on behalf of the Irish Coast Guard, did not have formalised, standardised, controlled or periodic measures in the testing of routes in its flight management system route guide.

The training provided to flight crews on the use of routes in the paper flight management system route guide was not “formal, standardised and was insufficient to address inherent problems with the [route guide] and the risk of automation bias”.

The report identified “serious and important weaknesses” in aspects of the operators safety management system, including in relation to safety reporting.

It also found that there was “confusion” at State level regarding oversight of the search and rescue operations in Ireland.

Reacting to the report this morning, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “The completion of the investigation and the publication of the report is a key step in ensuring that such accidents are prevented in the future. I wish to acknowledge the investigative work that has been done by the AAIU that has culminated in this report.

“This is clearly reflected in the level of detail and wide-ranging nature of the report, with safety recommendations that cover all aspects of SAR aviation, both nationally and internationally.”

In a statement, CHC Ireland said that it is committed to implementing the appropriate safety recommendations in the final report.

It said the report is “clear that the organisation of Search and Rescue in Ireland involves many stakeholders including the Irish Aviation Authority, the Irish Coast Guard and the European Aviation Safety Agency.”

“CHC Ireland will ensure that it collaborates with all the relevant stakeholders to address the recommendations,” it said. “The most important thing is that we collectively ensure that all areas identified for further strengthening are actioned.”

The company also expressed its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the four crew members.

The Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA) said the report shows that the loss of life was “as needless as it was preventable”.

It said that the crew were “let down by a regulatory system which left them ill-equipped to do the vital work that same system tasked them with”.

IALPA added: “This tragic and unnecessary loss of life must not be allowed to happen again. IALPA is calling on the Government and Minister for Transport to institute an immediate review of the failures identified in this report, and to bring forward concrete proposals to address each and every identified failure immediately."