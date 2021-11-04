'Respect is due to the crew'- Widow of R116 crew member welcomes publication of report

The family of a crew member killed in the Irish Coast Guard helicopter R116 crash have welcomed the publication of the final report into the tragedy and said that they have had “many long and lonely nights" since the accident.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith lost their lives while on a rescue mission off the Mayo coast in the early hours of March 14, 2017.

While the bodies of both Captain Fitzpatrick and Captain Duffy were recovered, the bodies of Mr Smith and Mr Ormbsby have sadly never been found.

In a statement this evening, Hermione Duffy, widow of Captain Mark Duffy said her world had been “thrown upside down” by the loss of her husband.

She expressed hope that the publication of the report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) would provide some measure of closure to those who loved Captain Duffy and his colleagues.

"It has been extremely challenging and emotional to navigate our grief,” she said.

“The work of the AAIU in the preparation of the report is to be commended.”

Ms Duffy said that though questions may arise from the report, she would not be commenting on it following its publication tomorrow.

She asked anyone speaking about the accident in the days and weeks ahead to remember the honour and distinction with which the four crew members served the Irish Coast Guard.

"Mark was an excellent helicopter pilot and Daddy,” she said.

"He shared with his crewmates, a deep commitment to his SAR [Search and Rescue] role and always took great pride and satisfaction in that role."

She said that the four victims had "left wives, children, parents and extended families bereft."

“Respect is due to the crew when speaking about the accident, whether online or in print," she said.

"For those who are affected by grief and feel so overwhelmed by it, Ná caill do mhisneach.

"To all my dear friends and extended family who have supported me through all of this to finally reach this day, I thank you all so much," she added.