'Respect is due to the crew'- Widow of R116 crew member welcomes publication of report

'Respect is due to the crew'- Widow of R116 crew member welcomes publication of report

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, and winch men Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby all lost their lives on March 14, 2017.

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 22:48
Steven Heaney

The family of a crew member killed in the Irish Coast Guard helicopter R116 crash have welcomed the publication of the final report into the tragedy and said that they have had “many long and lonely nights" since the accident.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith lost their lives while on a rescue mission off the Mayo coast in the early hours of March 14, 2017.

While the bodies of both Captain Fitzpatrick and Captain Duffy were recovered, the bodies of Mr Smith and Mr Ormbsby have sadly never been found.

In a statement this evening, Hermione Duffy, widow of Captain Mark Duffy said her world had been “thrown upside down” by the loss of her husband.

She expressed hope that the publication of the report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) would provide some measure of closure to those who loved Captain Duffy and his colleagues.

"It has been extremely challenging and emotional to navigate our grief,” she said.

“The work of the AAIU in the preparation of the report is to be commended.” 

Ms Duffy said that though questions may arise from the report, she would not be commenting on it following its publication tomorrow.

She asked anyone speaking about the accident in the days and weeks ahead to remember the honour and distinction with which the four crew members served the Irish Coast Guard.

"Mark was an excellent helicopter pilot and Daddy,” she said.

"He shared with his crewmates, a deep commitment to his SAR [Search and Rescue] role and always took great pride and satisfaction in that role."

She said that the four victims had "left wives, children, parents and extended families bereft."

“Respect is due to the crew when speaking about the accident, whether online or in print," she said. 

"For those who are affected by grief and feel so overwhelmed by it, Ná caill do mhisneach.

"To all my dear friends and extended family who have supported me through all of this to finally reach this day, I thank you all so much," she added.

Read More

RTÉ criticised for failing to appear before Public Accounts Committee

More in this section

CC INMO PROTEST Government signs off on €12m support package for student nurses and midwives
PSNI report 120 incidents of drink spiking reported in Northern Ireland so far this year, PSNI chief says
Over half of Covid patients in ICU are unvaccinated Over half of Covid patients in ICU are unvaccinated
rescue 116Organisation: Irish Coast Guard
'Respect is due to the crew'- Widow of R116 crew member welcomes publication of report

RTÉ criticised for failing to appear before Public Accounts Committee

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices