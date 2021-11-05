Ten operations cancelled each week due to rising Covid-19 cases

Ten operations cancelled each week due to rising Covid-19 cases

The number of new cases of Covid-19 topped 3,000 for the third day in a row yesterday

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 08:21
Vivienne Clarke

Rising Covid cases are leading to the cancellation of ten scheduled operations per week at 21 hospitals across the country, the HSE's director of acute services has warned.

The comments from Liam Woods come less than a day after HSE chief executive Paul Reid warned of "significant and unrelenting pressure" on the hospital system.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 topped 3,000 for the third day in a row yesterday, with 458 people recorded in hospital. 

Mr Woods told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland that the demand on emergency departments independent from Covid is also very high.

The increase in attendance in emergency departments had been driven by difficulties in accessing care in the community, particularly in the over-75 category, he said. This was reflected in a high need for care which was putting pressure on the system.

Attendance at emergency departments has increased by 10% to 15% when compared to 2019, the last 'normal' year, Mr Woods said.

Liam Woods, HSE National Director of Acute Operations. Photograph: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland
Liam Woods, HSE National Director of Acute Operations. Photograph: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Mr Woods also said that details of the HSE's winter plan should be revealed in “the next few days”. The reality was that work on the plan had commenced last summer, but that the particulars of it were still “a matter for dialogue”.

When questioned about this, he said this was “simply” a reflection that the allocation from the Budget has to be translated into the service plan for 2022.

The wider plan was to grow capacity in acute and community services to meet population demands, he explained. Over 1,100 extra beds had been opened since the start of Covid and the number of intensive care beds had risen from 255 to 300, said Mr Woods. 

“That’s going to need to continue. We’re going to need to meet the growing health care demand.” 

In the short term, the HSE is using the private hospital system to provide 1,000 beds per week, use of which varied depending on the phase of the pandemic. Urgent surgeries were being diverted while cancer care would continue “no matter what is happening” he said.

Emergency departments would “always” remain open, he said.

Read More

Department of Health staff to work remotely as Covid-19 case numbers remain high

More in this section

Filing deadline for Local Property Tax returns extended by three days  Filing deadline for Local Property Tax returns extended by three days 
Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 18-year-old Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 18-year-old
Tributes pour in for Crew of Rescue 116 four years after tragedy 'Respect is due to the crew'- Widow of R116 crew member welcomes publication of report
Ten operations cancelled each week due to rising Covid-19 cases

Daily Covid cases will hit 4,000 either today or tomorrow – Varadkar

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices