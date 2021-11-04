HSE awards STI testing-kit contract to UK company amid syphilis outbreak

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has awarded a €1.2m contract for an online, sexually-transmitted-infection (STI) testing service without a prior call for competition, following a national syphilis outbreak.

The HSE said it awarded the contract as a move to address a "genuine emergency" to public health.

The awarding of the contract to UK-based company SH:24 comes after high demand for the pilot service, which launched in Co Cork, Co Kerry, and Co Dublin this year.

Thousands of orders led to the service being halted temporarily, because of what the HSE called "unprecedented demand".

The pilot was extended in May, when public services were significantly curtailed by the pandemic and the HSE cyber attack.

The service involves free, home STI tests that check for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and HIV. Results are given via phonecall or text message. If follow-up testing or treatment is needed, this is given free of charge by HSE public STI clinics.

The HSE has repeatedly warned of a syphilis outbreak and convened a national team to deal with the issue.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that the 643 cases of syphilis reported this year represent a 44% increase on last year. The Co Dublin, Co Kildare, and Co Wicklow region accounted for the highest number of cases, followed by Co Cork and Co Kerry.

According to the HSE, untreated syphilis can cause serious problems to the heart, brain, eyes, and nervous system. The complications may take years to develop.

People may unknowingly infect their partners, as the early stages may be asymptomatic. The statistics show an increase in the number of cases in females, although it is predominantly found in men.

The granting of the fresh contract to SH:24 comes on foot of the "extreme urgency" of the outbreak.

The HSE said the contract is only intended to meet its immediate requirements and because SH:24’s systems for rolling out the STI testing kits are already in place, the "only company able to provide the service would be the incumbent".

A HSE spokesperson said: "Setting up an online platform could take two to three months and, as the incumbent already has an online platform, a tender process would not be competitive."

Upon granting the contract last month, the HSE said that testing was available for free to individuals over the age of 17 who live in counties Cavan, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, and Wicklow.

In announcing health provisions within Budget 2022 last month, Frank Feighan, health state minister, said that a further €3m would be provided for the national rollout of an online testing service for STIs over the coming year.