Nphet member fears further restrictions are inevitable as cases continue to rise

The Covid adviser for the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) has said that she fears further restrictions are inevitable as the number of cases of Covid-19 continues to rise.

Dr Mary Favier, who is also a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), was speaking as Covid cases have been rising in recent days with 3,174 recorded on Wednesday and 3,726 recorded on Thursday.

“It is so depressing to think about it,” she told Newstalk Breakfast. “We need to find ways to work around it.”

Dr Favier pointed out that Ireland’s “tipping point” was lower than other European countries because of underfunding for the health service for many years.

GPs have been noticing a lot of Covid activity in the community, she added. People were calling from work with symptoms, but were resisting being tested. They were phoning looking for reassurance but did not want to believe that they might have Covid-19.

The rapid rise in cases was a cause for concern she said with a 49% increase in the 7-day average.

“We can’t predict next week, but we can predict our own behaviour. Remember how cautious we were a year ago.” Dr Favier said that further restrictions could not be “entirely ruled out”.

“It will come down to how we behave now.”

Although the vaccination programme had made a difference (from this time last year), hospitals were still under pressure which meant the cancellation of other treatments because of the number of ICU beds available, pointed out Dr Favier.

On Wednesday, 460 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital of which 86 were in intensive care.

There was a need to support healthcare workers who were once again facing huge pressures and challenges, she said.

At a briefing on Wednesday, people were urged to limit their social contacts due to the rising cases numbers.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that incidence is increasing rapidly in those aged 19-24 and across all adult age groups up to 75 years.

"This high incidence is likely associated with mid-term socialising and greater levels of social activity across communities.

“If you socialise, be mindful of your contacts in the days after, especially consider anyone you may meet who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to Covid-19."

He urged anyone with symptoms to get a PCR test.

The calls were echoed by Professor Philip Nolan the Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, who said that the level of socialisation in the population is "at its greatest level since the pandemic began".

He added: "While we have high vaccine uptake in our country, it is not the only intervention needed to suppress waves of infection. Infection prevention action in your own daily life will help limit transmission in your own circles, as well as the wider community.”