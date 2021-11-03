56 Covid-related deaths notified in last week as 3,174 new cases confirmed 

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan: 'If you experience symptoms isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test. Do not go to school, college or socialise until you receive a negative result.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 15:39
Steven Heaney

The rapid increase in the Covid-19 incidence rate among all age groups up to the age of 75 is likely down to mid-term break socialising and greater levels of social activity around the country, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has said. 

At a briefing this evening, Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to continue to be mindful of contacts they might meet in the days after social events, particularly if they have friends or family members who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to Covid-19.

Dr Holohan was speaking as a further 3,174 cases of the virus were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The HPSC also confirmed 56 additional Covid-19-related deaths in the last 7 days, bringing the country's overall Covid death toll to 5,492.

As of 8am this morning, there were 460 patients with the virus hospitalised, 86 of which were being treated in intensive care.

Socialisation now 'at highest level since the pandemic began'

Echoing the CMO's remarks, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said that the level of socialisation among the general population was now "at its greatest level since the pandemic began." 

Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
"While we have high vaccine uptake in our country, it is not the only intervention needed to suppress waves of infection," he said. 

"Infection prevention action in your own daily life will help limit transmission in your own circles, as well as the wider community."

Alluding to the announcement that healthcare workers will begin receiving Covid-19 booster jabs from this weekend, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Dr Cillian De Gascun said vaccines remained "very effective in protecting against severe disease and hospitalisation." 

"Recent data indicate that vaccine effectiveness in preventing infection and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may decline over time. 

"As such, even when vaccinated, you should continue to be mindful of your potential to transmit the virus to others, and continue to adhere to the other public health measures,” he said. 

