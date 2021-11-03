HSE has paid out €94m in retirement lump sums so far this year

HSE has paid out €94m in retirement lump sums so far this year

The highest amount was nearly €420,000 which was paid to a radiologist while a psychiatrist got nearly €409,000.

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 13:47
Michelle McGlynn

Two HSE consultants have received retirement lump sums of over €400,000 this year.

A further 11 consultants got at least €300,000, according to Freedom of Information documents.

In the first nine months of this year, the HSE paid out retirement lump sums totalling nearly €94 million to its staff.

The highest 25 amounts were all over €211,000 and 24 were paid to consultants.

The highest amount was nearly €420,000 which was paid to a radiologist while a psychiatrist got nearly €409,000.

Beaumont Hospital consultant Bill Tormey says the amounts are over-the-top.

"Excessive is the only word I can say, mad or excessive. I think that you can buy a fairly decent sized house with that in a posh area," he said.

"It's not as if the lump sum isn't accompanied by a pension which is half pay and that is paid out to people who are basically debt-free."

Eleven consultants got lump sums of between €300,000 and €400,000 including gynaecologists, surgeons and physicians.

The HSE says the amounts are based on a staff member's rate of pay, pensionable allowances and length of service.

Read More

Three in 10 retirees returning to work do so for financial reasons

More in this section

Spruce forests, landscape in Sauerland, Rothaargebirge, northwest, above the town of Bad Berleburg, NRW, Germany Deforestation pledge will fail unless consumers switch to more sustainable food sources
One in five worried they may have missed out on diagnosis due to Covid pandemic One in five worried they may have missed out on diagnosis due to Covid pandemic
Health funding Further coronavirus restrictions a possibility, Swann warns
Cop26 - Glasgow

Taoiseach accused of ‘cop out’ on Cop26 commitments before the ‘ink is dry’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices