HSE has paid out €94m in retirement lump sums so far this year

Two HSE consultants have received retirement lump sums of over €400,000 this year.

A further 11 consultants got at least €300,000, according to Freedom of Information documents.

In the first nine months of this year, the HSE paid out retirement lump sums totalling nearly €94 million to its staff.

The highest 25 amounts were all over €211,000 and 24 were paid to consultants.

The highest amount was nearly €420,000 which was paid to a radiologist while a psychiatrist got nearly €409,000.

Beaumont Hospital consultant Bill Tormey says the amounts are over-the-top.

"Excessive is the only word I can say, mad or excessive. I think that you can buy a fairly decent sized house with that in a posh area," he said.

"It's not as if the lump sum isn't accompanied by a pension which is half pay and that is paid out to people who are basically debt-free."

Eleven consultants got lump sums of between €300,000 and €400,000 including gynaecologists, surgeons and physicians.

The HSE says the amounts are based on a staff member's rate of pay, pensionable allowances and length of service.