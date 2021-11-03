Highest Covid cases since January creates uncertainty about what lies ahead

"We are in a place where we have to be concerned about the burden and impact that this level of disease is having, and could have, on our health and social care services in the coming weeks and months.
"We are already seeing the cancellation of procedures and operations across the country and we have to be concerned that things will deteriorate further."
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said Covid-19 is circulating widely in the community.
The 14-day incidence stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18% on last week.
As of 8am yesterday, 493 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 90 were in ICU.
Dr Holohan said we have the tools to limit the spread of the virus.
“We know that vaccination is very successful at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation and I urge anyone who still needs to get their Covid vaccine to do so.
"We also know that, even when vaccinated, we still need to practice basic public health interventions - washing our hands, opening windows, wearing masks and most importantly, staying home when we have symptoms. These simple measures are very successful at breaking the chains of transmission of this disease," he said.
“As we practice all elements of the public health advice, we keep ourselves, and our communities safe.”