Highest Covid cases since January creates uncertainty about what lies ahead

The government cannot rule out the return of Covid-19 restrictions as case numbers reach levels not seen since the deadliest wave of the virus last January.

A further 3,726 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last night — the highest Ireland has seen since mid-January, and the 11th highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the increase in cases is “very concerning”.

He said modelling from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had suggested the current rise would peak at the end of November.

“We have learnt from Covid-19 that no one can guarantee anything,” said Mr Martin.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil that operations are now being cancelled in hospitals across the country and said “we have to be concerned that things will deteriorate further”.

Mr Donnelly said the government is not currently considering the reintroduction of Covid restrictions, but added: “The epidemiological situation in Ireland indicates a worsening disease profile with the future trajectory very uncertain.

"We are in a place where we have to be concerned about the burden and impact that this level of disease is having, and could have, on our health and social care services in the coming weeks and months.

"We are already seeing the cancellation of procedures and operations across the country and we have to be concerned that things will deteriorate further."

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said we have the tools to limit the spread of the virus. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said Covid-19 is circulating widely in the community.

The 14-day incidence stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18% on last week.

As of 8am yesterday, 493 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 90 were in ICU.

Dr Holohan said we have the tools to limit the spread of the virus.

“We know that vaccination is very successful at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation and I urge anyone who still needs to get their Covid vaccine to do so.

"We also know that, even when vaccinated, we still need to practice basic public health interventions - washing our hands, opening windows, wearing masks and most importantly, staying home when we have symptoms. These simple measures are very successful at breaking the chains of transmission of this disease," he said.

“As we practice all elements of the public health advice, we keep ourselves, and our communities safe.”