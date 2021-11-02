Cyclist, 40s, killed in single-vehicle crash in Dublin

Cyclist, 40s, killed in single-vehicle crash in Dublin

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash in Ranelagh at 8.30pm past night. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 08:23
Steven Heaney

A cyclist has died following a road traffic collision in Dublin last night. 

Gardaí say they attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:30pm last night, at Sallymount Avenue in Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to St. Vincent's University Hospital in a critical condition when the motorised pedal cycle he was travelling on struck a pole. 

Unfortunately, he passed away as a result of his injuries a short time later.

The road was closed for a time to allow forensic collision investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene. The road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the roads from the Baggot Street area to the Sandymount Avenue area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm has been asked to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

