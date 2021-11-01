Covid booster arrangements for over-60s confirmed 

Covid booster arrangements for over-60s confirmed 

A HSE spokeswoman said the plans will link people to the same place where they received their initial jabs, adding: 'People in this age group will begin being invited for their booster dose from five months after their second Covid-19 vaccine dose.' File picture

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 19:19
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

People aged 60 to 69 will get their Covid booster shot at a mass vaccination centre, and over-70s will go to their GP, the HSE has said.

A HSE spokeswoman said arrangements are being put in place for this stage of the rollout.

She said the plans will link people to the same place where they received their initial jabs, adding: “People in this age group will begin being invited for their booster dose from five months after their second Covid-19 vaccine dose.” 

The Irish Pharmacy Union had called for the relevant people to have the option of getting their booster shot in a pharmacy, saying they could then receive their flu and Covid jabs on the same day.

IPU data shows pharmacies gave 300,000 flu vaccines last winter. This would indicate they gave 57% of the 524,166 flu vaccines given across pharmacies and GPs, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

However, the HSE spokeswoman said while it was expected pharmacies would continue to play an “important role” in the fight against Covid-19, this does not include boosters.

“Their [pharmacies] support in addressing particular areas and groups where uptake has been lower than average is making a significant difference to uptake rates among previously unvaccinated people,” she said. 

GPs have now given “in excess of 1.9m vaccine doses”, she said.

Boosters for healthcare workers

Meanwhile, ahead of a decision by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, calls for boosters for healthcare workers continued to grow yesterday.

Dr Gabrielle Colleran, senior clinical lecturer in paediatrics at Trinity College Dublin and head of radiology in the National Maternity Hospital, said she was “worried” for this winter.

“Last winter was so stressful because of the constant worry as to if we would have enough staff to keep providing our essential services,” she posted on social media.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation also called for boosters. The union's general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said increasing cases among staff showed “nurses and midwives representing the highest cohort of those infected”.

Read More

Number of healthcare workers out of work due to Covid-19 doubles in a week

More in this section

Northern Ireland Protocol DUP threat to collapse Stormont over NI Protocol on hold for a few more ‘weeks’
Northern Ireland Protocol Donaldson condemns 'paramilitary elements' involved in 'NI Protocol' bus burning
2,855 new Covid cases with 91 in intensive care 2,855 new Covid cases with 91 in intensive care
Teenage Granddaughter Relaxing With Grandmother In Garden

Volunteers have been 'like having a gift from heaven' for older people during pandemic

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices