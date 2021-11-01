Covid booster arrangements for over-60s confirmed 

People aged 60 to 69 will get their Covid booster shot at a mass vaccination centre, and over-70s will go to their GP, the HSE has said.

A HSE spokeswoman said arrangements are being put in place for this stage of the rollout.

She said the plans will link people to the same place where they received their initial jabs, adding: “People in this age group will begin being invited for their booster dose from five months after their second Covid-19 vaccine dose.”

The Irish Pharmacy Union had called for the relevant people to have the option of getting their booster shot in a pharmacy, saying they could then receive their flu and Covid jabs on the same day.

IPU data shows pharmacies gave 300,000 flu vaccines last winter. This would indicate they gave 57% of the 524,166 flu vaccines given across pharmacies and GPs, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

However, the HSE spokeswoman said while it was expected pharmacies would continue to play an “important role” in the fight against Covid-19, this does not include boosters.

“Their [pharmacies] support in addressing particular areas and groups where uptake has been lower than average is making a significant difference to uptake rates among previously unvaccinated people,” she said.

GPs have now given “in excess of 1.9m vaccine doses”, she said.

Boosters for healthcare workers

Meanwhile, ahead of a decision by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, calls for boosters for healthcare workers continued to grow yesterday.

Dr Gabrielle Colleran, senior clinical lecturer in paediatrics at Trinity College Dublin and head of radiology in the National Maternity Hospital, said she was “worried” for this winter.

I'm head of department in a wonderful hospital & working with a brilliant small sub specialist team



Last Winter was so stressful because of the constant worry as to if we would have enough staff to keep providing our essential services (incl 24/7 cover to the NICU) — Gabrielle Ní Challaráin (@GColleranMD) November 1, 2021

“Last winter was so stressful because of the constant worry as to if we would have enough staff to keep providing our essential services,” she posted on social media.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation also called for boosters. The union's general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said increasing cases among staff showed “nurses and midwives representing the highest cohort of those infected”.