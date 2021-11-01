Air pollution and plastic waste among top environmental concerns for Irish people

Plastic waste and the pollution of our air and water are among the top environmental concerns for Irish people.

Almost 80% of households cited water pollution as a very important environmental concern, according to a survey conducted by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Coming in a close second place was plastic waste which was rated as a very important concern by 74% of people while 72% consider air pollution to be an important environmental issue.

Just under three-quarters of people surveyed said they would support stricter air pollution controls on industrial and energy-production activities.

These controls are considered to be the most effective means of tackling the issue while just 29% would support traffic restrictions such as congestion charges and low emission zones in polluted cities.

Seven in 10 rural households said they would continue to use their vehicle the same amount even if fuel tax was increased by 10% as without adequate public transport they have no alternative means of transport.

The urban-rural divide is also evident by the number of people who rated green spaces as an issue with 60% of urban households rating it very important compared to 30% of rural people.

Surprisingly, climate change was not among the top three environmental concerns for Irish people with just 69% viewing it as the top issue facing the country.

The results of the report were published on Monday to coincide with the UN Climate Conference, Cop26 which began this week in Glasgow.

Homes were responsible for just over 60% of sulphur oxide emissions and 67% of carbon monoxide.

A separate report from the CSO revealed greenhouse gas emissions from households dropped by 4% in 2019.

Households emitted 13 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2019, almost equal to emissions in 2014 which were the lowest between 2013 and 2019.

The decrease in emissions is attributed to a decrease in emissions from household heating.

Over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions came from the services sector which includes road and air transport. It was the only sector to record an increase in emissions in 2019.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector accounted for 28% of greenhouse gas emissions as well as 93% of methane and nitrous oxide emissions in 2019.