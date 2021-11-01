Just 6% of Irish people view climate change as their top priority as Cop26 commences

People will buy into the challenge of tackling climate change, the Taoiseach has insisted - despite new findings that suggest Irish people do not see the burning issue of our time as a top priority.

Speaking as the United Nations (UN) climate change event Cop26 began in Glasgow, Micheál Martin told the Irish Examiner that the public would come along with the necessary changes as the benefits became clearer.

That is despite a survey from the left-leaning Think Tank For Action on Social Change (TASC) of more than 1,000 Irish people revealing just 6% see climate change as their top priority. Almost a third overall said it was the lowest on their priority list, but perhaps most surprising was the survey’s findings of young people - long seen as the champions of climate change action.

“Only the youngest generation surveyed broke double figures (11%) when it comes to ranking climate action as their main priority. Other priorities such as housing (26%), improving healthcare (19%) and addressing homelessness (16%) outstrip climate action in terms of immediate priorities for this cohort,” TASC said.

Trust in political leaders when it comes to climate change is lacking, particularly at local level, the TASC survey found.

“Over half of respondents said they would trust scientists, academics or researchers, followed by 43% of respondents who said they would trust family and friends. Concerningly, respondents showed a significant distrust of politicians, both parliamentary and local, with only 13% indicating trust in TDs and 12% indicating trust in local councillors,” it said.

However, the Taoiseach said he was convinced that the public would be guided by actions taken.

He pointed to the 2004 introduction of the smoking ban in public places - one of his key personal political achievements - as evidence that people are ready for drastic change when it’s done for the common good.

“The public is open to big changes that will benefit them, we learned that from the smoking ban and from charging for plastic bags. The public can be a help to politicians. I have no doubt that the vast majority of people want us to move on climate change. It will be challenging, it will be difficult in transport, energy, and agriculture, right across the board,” Mr Martin said.

Author of the TASC survey, Sean McCabe, done during July, said the findings do not diminish the need for action on the climate crisis, but rather should provide food for thought for government officials planning the emergency response.

“These results tell us that the Irish public are not ready to make climate change the number one issue of concern in their lives. But science tells us that climate change is one of the greatest threats facing humanity today and fighting it requires urgent and transformative policy responses.

Mr McCabe said the survey results showed that politicians will need to make ambitious decisions to tackle climate change without widespread public support.

“Waiting for that public support would be disastrous. We need to act now to get on track with the targets of the Paris Agreement,” he said.

“Secondly, it tells us that politicians must rebuild trust with the public as climate action is being undertaken. Such low levels of trust do not bode well for embarking on the root-to-branch reform of our economy and society that the climate crisis requires.

Therefore, climate action will need to be seen to enhance, not diminish, standards of living.

More must be done to remove barriers that make climate solutions inaccessible to the general public, Mr McCabe said.

“To achieve this, I believe there needs to be less focus on so-called behavioural change. A disproportionate focus on behavioural change is a red herring and a smokescreen for inaction.

“The real focus should be on mobilising all available resources to create an economy and society where high-emission lifestyles are impossible - where everyone has access to climate solutions as default and no one is left behind. That’s what this crisis demands.”

The Red-C survey was done as part of a collaboration between the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS), TASC, the Fabian Society, and the Institute for Social Democracy in Hungary on how to make climate action as fair and inclusive as possible for all citizens.