Cork students begin term in new all-Irish school building

Students of an all-Irish secondary school started a new term in a new school building on Monday on what is set to become a €34m education campus.

Balloons greeted students and teachers at Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighín in Carrigaline as the doors of their new school on the Ballinrea Road were opened for classes.

The co-educational, multi-denominational post-primary school, which is under the auspices of Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB), has been housed temporarily elsewhere for more than six years.

But the sod was turned on the Ardnacloughy site just over two years ago on the development of a massive new three-school campus, which will house the Gaelcholáiste, as well as Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighín and SONAS Junior Primary School, representing an investment by the Department of Education of just over €34m.

There was significant preparatory work to ensure the site could accommodate three schools, with road improvement works, new site entrances, car parking, set-down spaces, landscaping, paths, signage and boundary walling.

The overall campus has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 pupils – 500 of whom attend the Gaelcholáiste.

Its two-storey school building includes a sports hall, a fitness suite, a multi-media room, a library, as well as specialist rooms for art, engineering, construction, and music and drama. There are outdoor ball courts on the grounds.

Cork ETB said the development will signify broaden opportunities for the families of the Carrigaline region and its hinterland.

Príomhoide Donnchadh Ó Cróinín said there was great excitement earlier as the building opened on Monday morning.

“Is lá i measc laethanta é seo,” a dúirt sé.

“Táimid ag fanacht ar an lá seo le breis is sé bhliain, agus anois tá foirgneamh den chéad scoth againn chun dul leis an árdchaighdeán teagasc agus foghlam a chuirtear ar fáil anseo.”

He added: “The Gaelcholáiste has been located temporarily in Waterpark House for over six years, and with our student numbers increasing annually, the completion of this new multi-million euro facility is a very welcome development.”

Cork ETB chief executive Denis Leamy said they were delighted to see the new building finally come to fruition, and he thanked the Department of Education for its investment in, and commitment to, the project.

“We wish all students and teachers the very best as they continue their wonderful work in such a modern and progressive facility,” he said.

“This new school building reflects the high standard of learning and teaching that takes place daily. Carrigaline is rapidly growing, and the development of these exceptional facilities will benefit the whole community”.