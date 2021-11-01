Apartments make up a fifth of new dwellings completed between July and September 

Apartments accounted for just over a fifth of all new dwelling completions in the third quarter of this year, new figures show.

The Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) ‘new dwellings completion’ report shows there were 1,000 apartment completions between July and September — almost a 40% increase on the same period last year.

Apartments accounted for more than half of all the new dwelling completions in Dublin this quarter, with almost two-thirds of all apartment completions nationally delivered in the capital.

Only two regions saw an increase in completions from the period last year — Dublin is up 12.1% and the Midlands up 4.2%, while Kildare had the highest number of completions by a local authority, and Cork County Council had the highest number of single completions of any local authority in this quarter.

The report published today shows there was a total of 4,656 new dwelling completions between July and September — down 7.7% compared to the third quarter of last year when construction was badly hit by pandemic restrictions, but overall, the long-term trend shows a rebound to pre-Covid completion levels.

A breakdown of the data shows: A near 40% increase in apartment completions from 715 in the third quarter last year to 1,000 in this quarter. 674 of those were in Dublin, representing 67.4% of all apartments completed nationally. Of all completions in Dublin, 54.6% were apartments.

2,458 scheme dwellings were completed this quarter, down 14.3% for the same period last year;

1,198 single dwelling completions in the third quarter this year, down 18.1% on the same period last year;

And scheme dwellings account for over half of new dwelling completions at 52.8%.

The CSO uses ESB Networks’ new domestic connections dataset to determine the date of a dwelling completion.

Over three-quarters (77.7%) of new dwelling completions since July were in urban areas with 22.3% being in rural areas.

There was a 12.1% year-on-year increase in completions in Dublin with 1,235, compared to 1,102 in the same period last year. The Midlands is the only other region with a year-on-year increase.

All other regions saw a decrease from the third quarter of last year, with the fall greatest at 26.4% in the South-West region falling from 914 to 613 in the period this year.

The highest number of apartment completions by local authorities was in Dublin City (290) and Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown (256).

There were also over 100 apartment completions in Fingal (106). Outside of Dublin, the highest number of apartment completions was in Kildare (86) followed by Wicklow (77).

The Mid-East region accounts for 34.6% (850) of the total scheme dwellings in this quarter with 16.6% (407) in Kildare alone.

Kildare was the local authority with the highest total number of completions (541) followed by Cork County (396).

The highest number of single dwelling completions in this quarter was in the south-west region (207) followed closely by the west (197).

The border region had the highest proportion — 72.0% — of its completions being single dwellings.

The local authority with the highest number of single completions is Cork County (145) followed by Galway County (105).

With the exception of Skibbereen-West Cork (79), all of the top 10 LEAs with the most completions were in Dublin, Kildare or Meath.