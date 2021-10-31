Campaigners urge public to sign petition over Cobblestone protest

Campaigners urge public to sign petition over Cobblestone protest
Protesters gather at Smithfield in Dublin for the Save the Cobblestone March and Ceili, calling for the pub to be saved while highlighting the need to protect the cultural landscape of Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)
Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 18:00
Cate McCurry, PA

Campaigners have urged the public to submit formal objections to Dublin City Council over plans to build a hotel on the site of one of the city’s most famous pub.

The deadline to put forward rejections to the council closes on Thursday.

It comes after hundreds of people held a protest in the city centre on Saturday against plans to build on the site of Cobblestone pub in Smithfield.

The Save the Cobblestone demonstration included protesters dressed in Halloween costumes holding placards with ‘Dublin is Dying’ messages, as well as musicians who played traditional songs.

Protesters gathered at Smithfield in Dublin for the Save the Cobblestone March and Ceili, calling for the pub to be saved while highlighting the need to protect the cultural landscape of Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

The procession moved from Smithfield Square towards O’Connell Bridge where a ceili was held.

The Cobblestone, a pub celebrated world-wide for its traditional Irish music is proposed to be, in part, demolished in favour of erecting a multi-storey hotel.

Campaigners say that though the front bar would be maintained as a listed building, 70% of the current floorspace would be removed making it impossible for the pub to function as a business.

They said the venue at the back would be completely demolished, a place that hosts intergenerational singing sessions, traveller culture nights, affordable music and dance lessons and countless other events which no other single venue could hope to accommodate.

It is the second demonstration over plans to build the hotel after almost a thousands people gathered in Smithfield Square earlier this month.

Among the crowd, musicians played ancient marches, hundreds walked together, carrying musical instruments, banners and placards.

A spokesman for the Dublin Is Dying group said: “To follow through with this plan would spell the end for the Irish music community which has developed there over the past 30 years.

“The same unfettered greed and short-sighted planning that has created the housing crisis in Dublin has continually encroached on sites of culture but the people of Dublin have had enough.

“Now they are saying, no, something has to change.”

More in this section

Hospital corridor with gurneys Fivefold increase in the number of children on hospital trolleys
Brexit Micheál Martin: We must deal with climate change challenge quickly and urgently
21-year-old dies following single-car collision in Galway  21-year-old dies following single-car collision in Galway 
CobblestonePlace: Republic of Ireland
Campaigners urge public to sign petition over Cobblestone protest

UPDATE: Molly Graham-Dressayre has been found safe and well

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices