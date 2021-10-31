21-year-old dies following single-car collision in Galway 

21-year-old dies following single-car collision in Galway 

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 14:55
Steve Neville

A man has died following a single-car collision in Galway this morning.

The collision occurred on the N59 in the townland of Corcullen, Moycullen at around 2.30am.

The man, 21, was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene and carrying out their examination. The N59 at Corcullen is currently closed and location diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N59 at Corcullen, Moycullen between 2am and 2.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Street Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

