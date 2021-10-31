HSE not collecting data on at-home abortions 

The HSE has admitted it is not collecting data on at-home abortions complications, despite the fact that it is considering whether to keep remote abortion care in place post-pandemic.

The Model of Care for Termination of Pregnancy was temporarily revised in April 2020 for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic so there could be remote consultations in early pregnancy.

In a reply to a query from Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O’Cuiv, the HSE confirmed that no analysis has been carried out on the possible negative effects of the greater use of telemedicine during the Covid-19 pandemic for prescription of abortion pills.

In a letter from Mary-Jo Biggs, General Manager of the National Women and Infants Health Programme, it was stated that Ireland is only using evidence from the UK.

"There has been good feedback from providers and patients and there is good evidence from published literature from the UK that remote provision of abortion care is very safe," she said.

"No analysis as such on remote consultation has been conducted in Ireland. In light of the continued easing of Covid-19 restrictions over the coming weeks, the Department has requested the HSE to revisit the Model of Care to review its operation and consider whether it should be retained going forward."

Telemedicine services welcomed

A spokesperson for the Abortion Rights Campaign said that while the data is scarce, the use of the pills is welcomed by health professionals.

"Whilst there is a paucity of analysis conducted by the HSE pertaining to the benefits of telemedicine during Covid-19 for the prescription of abortion pills, we know that the introduction of telemedicine has been welcomed by health professionals and patients alike. It was an innovative response by the government, one we know they got international praise for.

"The Abortion Rights Campaign recommends that telemedicine services introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic be made a permanent feature of abortion provision, a recommendation echoed by the World Health Organisation, the IFPA, NWCI and more.

The spokesperson said “Ms Biggs “is absolutely correct” in saying that remote abortion provision is very safe.

“There is some research on telemedicine in an Irish context. Our own study evaluated people's experiences of accessing abortion care between 2019 and 2021, and further research looked in detail at early abortion care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Evidence indicates that TM is safe, effective and acceptable to those seeking abortion care, and as I have already stated, it contributes to the reduction of access barriers.”