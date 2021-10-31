Cop26-bound Taoiseach says world must act now for future generations

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the world must act now if we are to leave a habitable planet to future generations.

Ahead of his departure for the World Leaders Summit at the start of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) in Glasgow, the Taoiseach said he hopes the Cop26 will see a "real coming together for global action".

“Climate change is already a reality in all parts of the world. If we are to leave a habitable planet to future generations we must act now," he said.

The challenge is big, but I have faith in the capacity of humans to work together to overcome it. Science is leading the way. Leaders must put the right policies in place, as we are doing in Ireland.

He added that he hopes Cop26 will see a real step forward in climate finance, supporting the most vulnerable countries.

“The transition must deliver climate justice — nobody should be left behind.”

The world leaders summit, which takes place across Monday and Tuesday will kick off two weeks of discussions on global action to climate change among 196 countries, and the EU.

On Monday afternoon, the Taoiseach will take part in a world leaders summit action and solidarity event, a round table event for leaders, hosted by Boris Johnson.

On Tuesday, the Taoiseach will deliver Ireland’s national statement to the summit, setting out how Ireland is contributing to the achievement of the Paris goals.

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) here admitted in recent days it will be a “very significant challenge’ for Ireland to meet the required 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

That target is already being seen as out of date, with a new United Nations report demanding emissions reductions of at least 55%.