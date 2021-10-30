Two officers injured in police pursuit

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 13:53
Cate McCurry, PA

Two police officers have been injured after a car which failed to stop struck a number of police cars in Newry.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Inspector Steven Weatherald said that police spotted a Ford Kuga on the A1 southbound carriageway which they believed had been involved in other offences earlier in the evening.

“Police signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and a pursuit was then authorised by specially trained officers,” he said.

“Officers deployed stinger devices before the vehicle collided with a number of police vehicles.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. He is currently in police custody.

“Two officers were treated for minor injuries.”

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who captured footage, to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

